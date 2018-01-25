St Clement’s break Glenstal hearts with two late tries

St Clement’s College 20 Glenstal Abbey 17

Heartbreak for Glenstal Abbey and delight for St Clement’s, who launched a late comeback, with two tries in the closing minutes, to earn themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup at the University of Limerick yesterday.

With Glenstal leading 17-10 and holding on with a reasonable degree of comfort, St Clement’s threw everything at them in the closing stages, clawed back one try to leave just two points between the sides and then, in a dramatic finale, they struck for a try six minutes into injury-time to book a place in the next round, in which they will face local rivals and tournament favourites St Munchin’s.

Glenstal can only look back with regret, but they can be pleased at least that they contributed handsomely to a totally absorbing contest.

Glenstal took an early lead with a Josh Kennedy penalty, before Adam McNamara and Craig Casey combined for a St Clement’s seven-pointer, and Casey added a penalty.

The Murroe school were level at the break, though, at 10 points apiece, Kennedy burrowing over for a try that William Twomey converted.

Adam White’s try and Twomey’s conversion had Glenstal ahead at 17-10, before the winners hit back with a Cian Casey try and then the all-important score from Tarkan Pinarci.

ST CLEMENT’S: C Galvin; J McGarry, G O’Halloran, T Pinarci, A McNamara; C Casey, K Punch; R Madden, S Malone, S Farrell; C Ohanya, J Rainsford; J Pearse, J Murray, K McGrath.

Replacements: N Kinnane, G McGrath, B Murphy, K O’Brian, J Shinners, L Kelly, D Cowhey.

GLENSTAL: P Johnson; A Al-Helaissi, W Twomey, T Higgins, J Walsh; I Larkin, J Kennedy; M Cannon, I O’Reilly, S Kerrisk; I Larkin, A White; S Caulfield-Drier, A McDonald, C Frawley.

Replacements: D Hughes, C O’Brien, L Duggan, J Shields, R McNamara, E O’Neill, P Hassett.

Referee: A Darcy (MAR)