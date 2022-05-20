Sport on TV this weekend: All you need to know

We're in for another treat of a weekend, sport-wise
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline.

Fri, 20 May, 2022
Shane Donovan

Friday night:

  • 7:35pm - Ulster v Sharks, URC  (TG4 & Premier Sports 1)
  • 7:45pm - LOI Premier Division: Derry City v Dundalk, Drogheda United v Finn Harps, St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne, Bohemian v Sligo Rovers, (LOI TV), LOI First Division: Cork City v Wexford FC, Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers, Galway United v Athlone Town, (LOI TV)
  • 7:45pm - Wasps v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby (BT Sport 1)

Saturday:

  • 2am - Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks, NBA Western Conference play-offs finals - Game 2 (Sky Sports Main Event)
  • 5:35am - Chiefs v Western Force, Super Rugby Pacific (Sky Sports Main Event)
  • 8:05am - Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby Pacific (Sky Sports Action)
  • 10:45am - Brumbies v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific (Sky Sports Arena)
  • 2pm - Racing: Irish Guineas Festival Day 1, The Curragh (RTE 2)
  • 2pm - PGA Tour, Southern Hills (Sky Sports Golf)
  • 3pm - Harlequins v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby (BT Sport 1)
  • 3pm - Rangers v Hearts, William Hill Scottish Cup final (Premier Sports)
  • 3pm - Wycombe v Sunderland, League 1 play-off final  (Sky Sports Main Event)
  • 5pm - Connacht v Zebre, URC (RTE 2)
  • 5:30pm - Saracens v Northampton, Premiership Rugby (BT Sport 1)
  • 6pm - Wexford v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC (Sky Sports Arena)
  • 6:30pm - Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship (Premier Sports 1)
  • 7:15pm - Leinster v Munster, URC (TG4 & Premier Sports 2)
  • 7:45pm - Fiorentina v Juventus, Serie A (BT Sport 1)

Sunday:

  • 1:30am - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat, NBA Eastern Conference play-offs finals (Sky Sports Main Event)
  • 4:35am - Highlanders v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific (Sky Sports Main Event)
  • 1:30pm - Limerick v Kilkenny, U20 All-Ireland hurling final (TG4)
  • 1:45pm - Racing: Irish Guineas Festival Day 1, The Curragh (RTE One)
  • 2pm - F1: Spanish Grand Prix (Sky Sports F1)
  • 2pm - PGA Tour, Southern Hills (Sky Sports Golf)
  • 4pm - Clare v Waterford, Munster SHC – (RTE One)
  • 4pm - Tipperary v Cork, Munster SHC – (RTE Two)
  • 4pm - Premier League final day: Man City v Aston Villa (Sky Sports Main Event), Liverpool v Wolves, (Sky Sports Main Event), Burnley v Newcastle (Sky Sports), Brentford v Leeds (Sky Sports)
  • 5pm - Serie A final day: Inter Milan v Sampdoria (BT Sport 1), Sassuolo v AC Milan (BT Sport ESPN)

