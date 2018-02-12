Home»Sport»Soccer

MICHAEL MOYNIHAN: Sport is not war, games are not conflict

Monday, February 12, 2018

The great American comedian George Carlin had a terrific routine in which he talked about the language used in American football, writes Michael Moynihan.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Shining a light on teething topics at Páirc Uí Chaoimh


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

'I thought that I got it down' - Gareth Anscombe adamant he had scored Twickenham try

Klopp: Virgil van Dijk dealt with Southampton return 'fantastically'

Five things we learned from this weekend's Premier League games

Jose Mourinho on Newcastle's win over United: They fought like animals

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 10, 2018

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 39
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »