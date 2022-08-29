Colin Sheridan: Player power nothing new in Mayo

Every day’s a school day. A visiting friend from Boston told me last week that the potato was not in fact indigenous to Ireland, but to the Incas of Peru, and only found itself in Europe thanks to the Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro who brought the spud back after one of his many conquests in the late 1500’s.

Maybe everybody already knew this and I wasn’t paying attention all this time, but, be that as it may, being told something I didn’t know about the potato as an Irish person evoked the same level of indignity and embarrassment in me that I remember imposing upon a Cork person (is that what they’re called?) when I informed them the players' strike of 2002 was not the original of the species, that there was at least one other industrial action some 10 years before that was responsible for the usurping of a relatively successful management team.

Naturally, wanting to be the first and best at everything, the Cork person was incredulous to my revelation until I laid bare in detail the Mayo players' strike of September 1992, 30 years ago this month, an act of rebellion that, especially in the context of Kevin McStay's appointment as senior football manager this week, still impacts football in the county to this day.

McStay had just finished playing for Mayo, and so played no role in the affair that followed defeat to eventual champions Donegal in an All-Ireland semi-final that gained notoriety as being…well…a difficult watch. Not long after the loss, the players, led by stevedores Peter Ford, Dermot Flanagan and TJ Kilgallon, stated in an open letter that they would refuse to continue playing for Mayo under the management led by Brian McDonald. McDonald had just succeeded John O’Mahony the year before, O’Mahony departing unhappy with backroom restrictions being imposed upon him by the county board.

The McDonald affair was a brief and sorry one. After the players published a list of alleged grievances, including a claim that one of the training routines involved pushing cars around a car park (you’d probably pay a team building consultant €20k for such an innovation in 2022), the story gained national attention. With no backing forthcoming from a silent county board, McDonald and his team walked.

Having got their way, the pressure came on the players to deliver under new manager Jack O'Shea in 1993. They retained the Connacht title but gave an embarrassing performance in the All-Ireland semi-final, losing to Cork by 20 points, thus ending many of the careers of the architects of the big heave. Mayo didn't win another Connacht title until 1996.

Consider this in the context of a previous player revolt in 1947, and a subsequent push against Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes in 2015, you’d expect Kevin McStay and galactico support team to be wise to the power of the players they coach.

New managers do strange things to players' heads. Few, if any, consider the greater good. The very selfishness that has made them great at what they do also dictates that they see a new boss only in the prism of how it affects them and their place in the group. It will be McStay's biggest challenge to assuage that nervous suspicion that accompanies any new manager (not just him), and convince those personalities that team trumps self.

For everyone’s sake - the players, the management, the fans and the broader public who justifiably often tire of reading about Mayo madness every other year, should hope he succeeds.

Arteta’s admirable show of strength

Watching All or Nothing: Arsenal while concurrently observing the Gunners’ flawless start to this season provides a fascinating insight into a club in search of its identity, helmed by a young manager and followed by a notoriously impatient fanbase.

One of the key takeaways is just how jarring the disconnect becomes between the manager and the club’s captain — in this instance Pierre-

Emerick Aubameyang — when a conflict occurs. Aubameyang’s unexplained absence and history of tardiness last season saw him first lose the club captaincy before eventually leaving the club.

As the documentary presents it, this resolution was the desired endgame for Mikel Arteta, who had clearly grown tired of his captain’s misdemeanours and the negative impact it could have on his young, impressionable squad.

Assuming the Aubameyang case to be more the rule than exception in modern football, it was remarkable that most, if not all, conversations between club and player during the detente were conducted through his agents. Unless it was omitted, there was no angry exchanges, no apologies, no table thumping, just lots of anxious looking middle-aged men in crumpled shirts staring at speakerphones wondering how best to deal with a player entrusted to be the face of the club as the captain of a team. If Arteta’s stance was as presented, it was admirable, even if it meant depriving his team of striking options for the second half of a difficult season.

The Aubameyang case mirrors similar storylines in the NBA, where star players hold all the power over the clubs that employ them, especially in the brave new world of shorter contracts and higher wages. It’s telling, too, that despite Aubameyang’s very public show of indifference to Arsenal and the team-mates he skippered, that Chelsea came close to signing the player last week, only for it to reportedly fall apart over contractual demands from the players’ representatives. Plus ca change…

NFL twists ahead

Nothing says kids returning to school quite like…NFL Sundays. You can somehow miss an entire weekend of football and club championships and Grand Prix and rugby and golf, only to happen upon an Indian summer that starts every Sunday evening about 6pm and ends long after you should know better. Like every one before it, this coming season promises more twists than an episode of Oireactas Report.

Watch out for Trey Lance, starting QB for the San Francisco 49’ers, and long shot for rookie of the season.

Tom Brady, now 45 years old, took his first snap in the NFL the year Lance was born.

A promising Rugby World Cup on the horizon

Argentina’s demolition of the New Zealand All Blacks — in New Zealand — proves that, in the first time in the quarter century or so of professionalism, the gap between first and last (which is admittedly still only eighth) has never been narrower.

Those willing to snipe at Ireland’s series victory in New Zealand this summer will point at how poor the All Blacks have become.

The more generous of spirit will welcome the development as growth in the game in previously underdeveloped rugby playing nations.

Regardless, it makes the promise of next year’s World Cup all the more appealing.

Here’s hoping the All Blacks have a little further to fall before then.