Spike awaits word on GGG fight

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan is hoping his management can pull off a major coup with confirmation of the biggest fight of his life as he hopes to land a Las Vegas shot at middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin.

O’Sullivan, who has won 27 of his 29 fights, is hoping to step in for a May 5 bout with the WBA, WBC, and IBF middleweight world champion, after a rematch between the Kazakh star and Mexican rival Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez was shelved after Canelo failed a drugs test. Canelo denies wrongdoing.

Alvarez tested positive for trace levels of performance-enhancing drug Clenbuterol, the boxer’s promoters Golden Boy Promotions confirmed.

While O’Sullivan looks in pole position to step in for the Las Vegas bout, his world title opportunity could yet be scuppered by Billy Joe Saunders, an old opponent of O’Sullivan’s.

WBO champion Saunders plans to shelve his June bout with fellow Englishman Martin Murray in order to fight Golovkin in June.

“We have had conversations [with Golovkin’s camp] and will speak later today and see where it goes,” Saunders’ promoter Frank Warren told BBC yesterday. “Provided Golovkin would be willing to fight in June, Bill would be available.”

For his part Golovkin, known as ‘GGG’ has vowed his Las Vegas show will go ahead on May 5, which strengthens O’Sullivan’s claim. The Corkman is awaiting word.

“My job as a professional boxer is to say yes to fights and to make sure I’m ready for them,” O’Sullivan said yesterday. “After that it goes to the people who negotiate the deals to make the fight possible.

“I’ve said yes to fighting GGG, I’ve been training non-stop since my last fight and now I’m waiting to see if it can be agreed.”

That outcome was attributed to meat contamination and Alvarez’s case will be heard by the Nevada State Athletic Commission later this month.

Golovkin and Alvarez fought a hugely controversial draw in their first meeting last September. Many experts thought Golovkin edged a close fight but one judge scored it 118-110 Alvarez.