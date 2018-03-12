Son rises but Poch sweats on Kane

On the face of it, this was exactly what Mauricio Pochettino would have wanted after the midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus.

Premier League

Bournemouth...1

Tottenham...4

The sight of Harry Kane limping out of the Vitality Stadium, however, confirmed this was a victory tinged with significant concern for the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Kane was forced out of the game in the 33rd minute after colliding with Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic as he turned Christian Eriksen’s cross into the net.

The goal was ruled out for offside but any disappointment the forward might have felt at missing out on the chance to cancel out Junior Stanislas’s seventh-minute opening goal was quickly overshadowed by the realisation he had sustained another injury to the ankle that twice kept him sidelined last season.

The player will discover the full extent of his current problem when he undergoes a scan today, and Pochettino says he is concerned.

Of course I worry about him, his ankle we hope it is not a massive issue for him and the team and hope he can recover as soon as possible and be available.

Pochettino can draw some comfort from Son Heung-Min’s current scoring form. The South Korea forward scored twice to take his tally to seven in four games after Dele Alli had ended a 15-game barren spell to cancel out Stanislas’s opening goal.

A late effort from Serge Aurier completed a win that might have been threatened had Callum Wilson’s 83rd effort not been ruled out for a push when Spurs were leading 2-1.

“The answer today was perfect after Wednesday,” said the Spurs manager.

“We conceded the first goal. It is always tough to play here but after a few minutes the team managed to complete the game with a big victory and it is important because it put us in an important position in the table.”

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was convinced Wilson’s goal should have stood, saying there was minimal contact between his player and the Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez before the ball fell to the Bournemouth striker inside the six-yard box.

“This was a very, very soft call by the referee,” said Howe. “It had a huge bearing on the outcome.”

Bournemouth started impressively and Stanilas hit the bar when he should have scored three minutes before sending a firm, low shot past keeper Hugo Lloris after collecting Adam Smith’s deep cross on his chest.

Spurs were slow to respond but after Kane left the field, replacement Erik Lamela had an immediate impact, playing a part in the move that ended with Aurier delivering a low cross into the home area that was turned in by Alli for his tenth goal of the season.

Tottenham, who now move ahead of Liverpool into third place after extending their unbeaten domestic run to 17 games, finally moved ahead in the 62nd minute when Son volleyed Alli’s precise cross past Asmir Begovic.

Son added his second in the 87th minute, running from halfway before rounding Begovic and the victory was completed when Aurier headed home in added time.

“We played fantastic football,” said Pochettino.

Son was great, scoring twice, Dele, Lamela, good performance, but for me the whole team and the whole squad. If you want to be competitive, if you want to arrive at the end of the season with some possibility to win something or to achieve the targets you have, you need to have a big squad.

BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-2):

Begovic 5; Francis 6, S Cook 6, Ake 7, Daniels 6 (Ibe 67, 6); A Smith 7, L Cook 7, Gosling 6, Stanislas 8 (Defoe 76); Mousset 6 (King 67, 6), Wilson 6.

Subs not used:

Boruc, Surman, Arter, Fraser.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (4-2-3-1):

Lloris 7; Aurier 7, Vertonghen 7, Sanchez 6, Rose 6 (Trippier 80); Wanyama 6, Dembele 8; Eriksen 8, Alli 7 (Sissoko 85), Son 9; Kane 6 (Lamela 34,6).

Subs not used:

Vorm, Dier, Llorente, Moura.

Referee:

M Dean 6