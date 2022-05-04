Where it was won and lost: Super sub Rodrygo sends Bernabeu into a frenzy 

THE Battle of the Bernabeu took a while to get going – 89 minutes precisely, when two late goals by substitute Rodrygo stunned City and took the game into extra-time. But what a dramatic denouement!

Here are the areas where the match was won and lost:

AN INSPIRED SUBSTITUTION

Rodrygo will forever be a hero in the eyes of Real Madrid fans for his incredible intervention, the young Brazilian going on to replace Tony Kroos in the 68th minute and changing the course of the game with seconds to spare. Madrid were out of ideas and out of the competition with 89 minutes played, as Riyad Mahrez's 73rd minute goal looked to be enough to wrap up a simple 5-3 win on aggregate.

But having failed to get a shot on target or failing to stretch Ederson in close to an hour and half beforehand, Real Madrid suddenly scored twice in as many minutes to take the game into extra time. Rodrygo stuck out a leg to put his first goal away, and then powered in a header to complete an unlikely comeback to make it 5-5 on aggregate. When Karim Benzema finally had a clear sight of goal, from the penalty spot in the 94th minute, the Frenchman showed remarkable coolness in a cauldron-like atmosphere to put Madrid ahead for the first time over the two legs.

VINICIUS JUNIOR vs KYLE WALKER

An epic duel between the electric trickery of Vinicius Junior, the brilliant Brazilian, and the battle-hardened England right-back went one way and then the other. For most of the first half, Walker had the youngster under wraps, with the Englishman's pace and anticipation proving too much for the 21-year-old winger.

But after the break, as Walker's injury issues flared up, Vinicius Junior started to get the better of him and went past him with alarming ease to set up chances for Benzema and Modric. When Walker finally limped off in some pain, Pep Guardiola ensured the speedy Joao Cancelo switched flanks to deputise. Walker's absence in the first leg had left City exposed to the Brazilian's brilliant wing-play, but in Madrid they were able to contain him better until Carlo Ancelotti threw caution to the wind and sent on his attacking replacements to turn the game around.

THE FANS

For most of the final 15 minutes of normal time, City's small band of fans were singing Blue Moon high up in the Bernabeu as they celebrated what they throught would be a second final in successive years, afer Riyad Mahrez's 73rd minute goal had given them a two-goal cushion. But Rodrygo's first goal, the 89th minute equaliser, gave the Madristas hope and their fans responded with the fervour they had showed at the start of the evening, when a raucous atmosphere suggested Cityu were going to be in for a torrid night.

Yet once Pep Guardiola's men saw off the early surge from the Spanish team, and started to take control of the game, the home fans became subdued and were silenced when Mahrez scored. But from the moment Rodrygo equalised, and then scored again barely a minute later to take the game into extra time, the atmosphere was back to its very best – and no wonder, given we were all watching another incredibly dramatic Champions League semi-final.