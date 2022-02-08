What next for joint bid for the Euros?

The decision by the British and Irish football associations to drop their World Cup 2030 bid in favour of a tender for Euro 2028 is not so much a common sense decision, as a ‘no choice’ option.

While there is no question that Uefa wanted the home nations to stand down and aim a little lower – this having been verified by multiple Nyon and Irish Government sources – Mark Bullingham of the English FA insisted it was a decision the bid team came to on its own.

“No they haven’t expressed their interest or support for any potential World Cup bid to myself or anyone else,” said Bullingham when asked about Uefa's preference for Spain-Portugal.

WHY THEN DID THE BRITISH AND IRISH ASSOCIATIONS DROP THE WORLD CUP BID?

The closest that Bullingham came to accepting that the World Cup bid was shut-down by Uefa, came when he spoke of ‘winnability’.

A World Cup bid contained too “many areas of uncertainty” and in the words of Noel Mooney, the Irish chief executive at the Welsh FA: “We have a great chance of winning (a Euro 2028 bid).”

Almost four months after the Irish Examiner first revealed that the UK and Ireland would be discouraged from bidding for a World Cup, it seems the issue is still a sore one with the English FA.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE BRITISH AND IRISH BID TEAM?

Now that they’ve declared their intentions to run for the Euros instead, the bid team will put together an expression of interest which must be with Uefa by March 23, and which will then be followed up with a formal declaration in April.

The winning bid, should any others countries contest, will be announced in September 2023 – expect some noise from Russia, with Italy having declared for 2032.

By then we will have a much stronger idea of what stadia will be used, the make-up of the competition which UEFA insists is still a 24 team tournament.

SO WHAT DO WE KNOW, RIGHT NOW?

We know that Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Hampden Park, and perhaps Murrayfield in Scotland and Wembley Stadium in London will make up six of the 13 required venues for a 24-team tournament.

Northern Ireland faces a race against time to have find a home, given Windsor Park is too small (18,500 capacity) to host Euros matches, which require a minimum of 30,000 seats. The GAA’s Casement Park, if it gets the green light for redevelopment as a 34,500 capacity venue, is a likely candidate - one which IFA boss Patrick Nelson didn’t dismiss.

“Nothing is ruled in or ruled out at this stage,” he said.

If Northern Ireland cannot get a stadium (of more than 30,000) in place by 2028, then it will be the only ‘host’ country which will not host any games.

WHAT’S THE COST OF HOSTING THE EUROS?

The closest we got to actual figure was that it will be a ‘multi-billion impact event’ according to Bullingham.

The commercial smash hit that was Euro 2016, brought in €1.2bn to France in outside visitor spend according to a Uefa-endorsed report by Limoges-based Centre for Sports Law and Economy (CDES) and the KENEO agency. It found that 613,000 visitors entered France, spending an average €154 a day, for an eight day stay.

What is uncertain is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to a Euros taking place. Westminster had promised €650m to a World Cup bid (for grassroots investment), and Bullingham sounded hopeful rather than certain that his “expectation is that the (UK) government will get behind this”.

He added: “We’ve had positive noises so far, but without any firm offering of support,” he said.”

WHY THE STAR OF EURO 2028 COULD BE THE GAA

Casement Park ambitions aside, the GAA could be the big winners with this tournament, presenting Croke Park to a global audience of up to 2bn, and one of the most impressive stadia in the tournament.

While it will not publicly comment on its role within the bid, GAA sources said a Euros offers an “incredible opportunity for the association to showcase Croke Park to the world”.

While Hill 16 would likely have to be turned into a temporary seating area (5,000 approximately), the capacity of the venue come match-days in 2028 would still be an impressive 75,000.

Croke Park has been involved in discussions with the Department of Sport since the beginning of the feasibility phase.

WILL ALL FIVE NATIONS AUTOMATICALLY QUALIFY?

This would be very unlikely, according to an association source.

If the tournament is run as a 24 team competition, it is unlikely that five countries will automatically qualify, but that chance will grow stronger if it’s expanded to a 32 team tournament.

24 teams will mean 51 games, while a 32 nation competition works out at 63 games adding further logistics and stadium issues for organizers, who will likely have to increase the number of venues from 13 to 15.