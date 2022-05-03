Wes Hoolahan hailed as Cambridge's 'most talented player' in over 30 years 

Wes Hoolahan will be leaving Cambridge United at the end of the season. United head coach Mark Bonner hailed the 39-year-old as “without doubt the most talented player I have seen play for the Club over the three decades I have been watching.”

The Dubliner joined Cambridge in the summer of 2020 and went on the make 66 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and making 17 assists. He helped the club gain promotion from League Two in his first season and also helped them consolidate their place in League One this season.

In a statement the club said, “Wes Hoolahan leaves after two seasons with the U’s, where he captured the hearts of the United supporters with his brilliant displays for the team.

“No player shone brighter during the Club’s promotion-winning season – earning a place in the League Two Team of the Season – and he continued to play an integral part the following year in helping the Club achieve its highest ever league finish since 1993/94.”

Hoolahan said, “I couldn’t have asked for anything more from the two years I had.

“To play as much as I did and for us to have achieved what I did, it has been a really special part of my life and career.

“The day we won promotion is the day that will live with me the longest. Nobody gave us a chance that season and for us to finally get over the line – after a bit of a wobble – and then to celebrate with the fans on the roof was definitely my biggest highlight. Just an unbelievable day, season and moment for the club.”

Head coach Bonnar also paid tribute.

“Wes Hoolahan leaves this summer after an instrumental two seasons with us. His influence on the team, role in winning games and contribution to last season’s promotion and this year’s form cannot be understated.

“His experience and professionalism have made him a key member of the team and a pleasure to work with.

“I know how fortunate I am that my two years in the role have coincided with Wes’ time here and he is without doubt the most talented player I have seen play for the Club over the three decades I have been watching. Wes will forever be welcome at the Abbey Stadium and we will always be grateful for his inspiration, effort and example.”