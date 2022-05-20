We'll never stop hunting Man City down, vows Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side will not stop in their pursuit of Manchester City and trophies whatever the outcome of the title race this weekend.

The Reds face Wolves at the weekend needing to better City’s result against Aston Villa, managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, to claim a record-equalling 20th championship and a domestic treble.

They also have a Champions League final reunion with Real Madrid in Paris on May 28 but even if they miss out on one or both Klopp said his side would not go away next season.

“Whatever happens on Sunday we will not stop. We will not stop trying,” he said.

“Yes, we have the best opponent in world football, which is a bit of a shame, but they have us in their neck, which is not too cool as well. So let’s see.”

Klopp believes they have the psychological advantage as the Premier League trophy is City’s to lose, having been front-runners for so long.

The finale is uncannily similar to that of 2019 when Liverpool were pipped to the title by City despite a record points haul (97) for a runner-up before a victorious Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid.

On that occasion Klopp’s side, who have reduced a 14-point deficit in January to one point, were second-favourites and he sees it similarly now.

“I cannot talk about pressure for the other team but it’s like this for us: There is no pressure,” he added.

“We know that we have to win the football game but we’ve had that now for a while.

“It’s not about, ‘what if?’. We don’t have that. If City have that, I don’t know.

“For us, it is pretty positive, it is so special. If you have something to lose it feels different but we don’t have that.

“We have been in situations like this before and we know it is not easy but most of the time we have dealt with it OK.

“I have no reason to think why Man City wouldn’t but the situation is different. Ours is full throttle, give it a try and let’s see what the outcome is.

“Whatever happens on Sunday, I will not forget that it has been an absolutely fantastic season.

“So enjoy the journey is what I always say because you never know what the outcome is, so you better enjoy it now because that is what we did so far.”

Klopp has confirmed striker Divock Origi will leave at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has not played enough matches to trigger an extension to his contract and has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan.

Despite his lack of playing time Origi has become something of a cult hero to the Kop after his goals against Everton, particularly his 96th-minute winner at Anfield in December 2018, and his double in the famous 4-0 Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona.

Asked about what send-off the players who could leave in the summer — veteran midfielder James Milner is also out of contract — might get at Anfield tomorrow Klopp said: "We can only do that with the few we know it definitely. I think it's only Div, right?

"I expect Div to get a special reception. He is, and will be for me, forever a Liverpool legend, one of the most important players I ever had.

"That might sound strange with the amount of games he had but it was a pure joy to work together. It is not over yet, it is just the last Premier League game.

"He deserves all good thoughts we can generate somehow for his future. Wherever he will go he will be successful, 100%.

"He is an outstanding player, outstanding boy. Everybody in the team loves him because he is just a relaxed, lovable guy.

"It will be a harsh moment when he actually leaves, it will not be now but it will be hard.

"Since I've been here Div is here and I'll remember so many things when I think about Div: Important goals, injuries, bad injuries, ups and downs.

"He is a Liverpool legend, no doubt."

For his part, Wolves head coach Bruno Lage is looking forward to his side potentially determining whether the top-flight crown remains in Manchester or heads to Merseyside.

"It's a pleasure to watch the way they play and it's a pleasure to watch these two teams fight until the end for the championship," said Lage.

"What Man City and Liverpool are doing in every competition, the levels are so high. They are so special and they are the best teams in the competition and maybe the best teams in the world.

"We are excited to be involved in this situation and for us it's another good moment to play against a strong team. We go there trying to give a different image than we did in the last six games."

While Wolves have not beaten Liverpool in their last 11 league games, Lage's side have performed well against the top six this season, winning at Tottenham and Manchester United and drawing at Chelsea.

"We have a good record in away games and good performances against these kind of teams and we go there with that ambition to play the way we like to play in a big stadium," added Lage.