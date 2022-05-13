Waterford fight back twice to claim fourth win on the spin

Waterford United 4 Cobh Ramblers 2

Waterford recorded their fourth league win in a row after coming from behind to overcome the spirited challenge from Cobh Ramblers.

Cobh tore up the script and went into the lead in the fourth minute. After getting away well down the right wing, Jack Larkin finished impressively to the corner of the net.

The first opportunity of note for Waterford arrived in the 29th minute, when Louis Britton headed wide of the mark. The hosts did get back on level terms in the 33rd minute. It was a moment of quality from Phoenix Patterson, who turned quickly on the edge of the box before finishing brilliantly past Barron.

But Ramblers went back in front on 37 minutes. Larkin found the back of the net again, as he headed in from a Luke Desmond cross.

Waterford got back level again in the 50th minute. After Roland Idowu headed the ball on, Tunmise Sobowale reacted quickest to stab the ball home. Cobh shot stopper Barron made a great save to keep out a well-taken shot by Patterson.

The Waterford attacking pressure eventually paid off and they went in front on 79 minutes. Idowu did well to cross from the right-hand side, with Britton rising to head the ball into the back of the net.

In second-half stoppage time Callum Stringer's cracking finish secured Waterford the victory.

WATERFORD: Brian Murphy; Richard Taylor ( Darragh Power, 90+2) , Eddie Nolan, Killian Cantwell, Tunmise Sobowale; Shane Griffin, Niall O’Keeffe, Yassine En-Neyah(Junior Quitirna, 58) , Roland Idowu (Callum Stringer, 88) , Phoenix Patterson; Louis Britton.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Daragh O’Sullivan Connell, Brendan Frahill, Harlain Mbayo, Michael McCarthy; Jason Abbott; Jack Larkin(James O’Leary, 60) , Pierce Phillips, Luke Desmond, Sean McGrath( Ciaran Griffin , 77) ; Danny O’Connell.

Referee: Paul Norton