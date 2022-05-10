Watch: Katie McCabe nominated for WSL Goal of the Season

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has been nominated for WSL Goal of the Season for her strike against Aston Villa at Villa Park last October
Katie McCabe has been nominated for WSL Goal of the Season. Dominic Lipinksi/PA Wire.

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 16:36
TJ Galvin

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has been nominated for WSL Goal of the Season for her strike against Aston Villa last October.

The Arsenal star capitalized on a mistake from the Villa ‘keeper and executed an exquisite lob from well outside the box. The strike helped earn McCabe the October Player of the Month award.

Hers is one of nine nominations for Goal of the Season. Other nominees include Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr of Chelsea, Alessia Russo and Katie Zelem of Manchester United, as well as Georgia Stanway and Caroline Weir of Manchester City.

Here is McCabe's stunning strike:

And here are all of the Goal of the Season nominees:

Voting is open to the public and can be accessed via the Tweet above.

