Finn park left stunned as Students raid Ballybofey for all three points thanks to midfielder's late header
UCD steal first win of season as Kerrigan breaks Harps late on

Absorbing encounter: UCD’s Mark Dignam and Finn Harps’ Regan Donelan battle for supremacy. 

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 22:07
Chris Ahsmore

Finn Harps 0 UCD 1 

Basement side UCD notched up their first win of the Premier Division campaign thanks to a late Liam Kerrigan goal against second bottom Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Kerrigan headed home an Evan Caffrey cross in the 83rd minute to stun the Finn Park faithful and move the students to within two points of Harps.

After an opening 15 minutes devoid of any goal threats, the visitors had a scare when Eric Yoyo’s header back towards goalkeeper Kian Moore fell short and Filip Mihaljevic was looking to capitalise but the UCD custodian was out quickly enough to clear from the edge of the box.

Kerrigan was nearly in for UCD in the 24th minute but Mark Anthony McGinley was smartly off his line to intervene and the danger was averted.

UCD, who had picked up only one point on the road prior to this, looked increasingly dangerous going forward with the energetic Colm Whelan really testing the Harps defence with the occasional jinking run and on 38 minutes Dara Keane had a shot on target saved by McGinley.

Just before half-time Barry McNamee had a thumping shot deflected wide and, from the resulting corner, Rob Slevin’s header was cleared off the line.

UCD were dealt a major blow in the 56th minute when Ireland under-21 international Whelan had to be replaced by Alex Nolan following a lengthy stoppage for injury.

Harps began to get on top after the hour mark with substitute Eric McWoods adding some zest to their attacking raids.

But Kerrigan’s goal came out of nothing and despite their best efforts — including late chances for Ryan Rainey, Eric McWoods and Luke Rudden — Harps were unable to avoid another home defeat.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Carrillo, Boyle, Tourish, Slevin; Rainey, Devers (Woods, 65 mins), McNamee (Rudden, 84 mins), Rainey, Donelon (Connolly, 73 mins); Mihaljevic, Mahdy (Héry, h-t).

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Yoyo, Todd, Osam; Dignam (Duffy, 68 mins), Keane, Keaney, Kerrigan; Whelan (Nolan, 61 mins), Caffrey.

Referee: P. McLaughlin (Monaghan)

