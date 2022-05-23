Two fans charged following Etihad pitch invasion after Man City title win

Two fans charged following Etihad pitch invasion after Man City title win
Manchester City fans broke a goal at the Etihad Stadium after invading the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 09:31
Robert Fry

Two fans have been charged following the pitch invasion at the Etihad Stadium that marred Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations.

It was the latest in a series of incidents at grounds around the country over the past couple of weeks, and Greater Manchester Police revealed inquiries are ongoing into the reported assault of Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Phillip Maxwell, 28, of Anzio Row, Knowsley, has been charged with throwing a pyrotechnic onto the pitch while 37-year-old Paul Colbridge, of Whitegate Drive, Salford, has been charged with going onto the pitch.

Nottingham Forest fan Robert Biggs was jailed last week for assaulting Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp following their play-off clash while Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with an Everton fan as the Toffees celebrated staying up.

Former England striker Michael Owen backed fining clubs to try to stamp out the problem, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think in general us as human beings are a little bit like sheep.

“We see it on the television, we see somebody making a pitch invasion, and all of a sudden we think, ‘Ah, when our team plays, we’re going to do it next’. I think as soon as we stop one set of fans doing it then most will follow.

“If we keep acting like animals, we’re going to be treated like animals, we’re going to be back to cages and fences and things like that.

Manchester City fans invade the pitch (Martin Rickett/PA)

“If they (clubs) are letting people through their turnstiles, they’ve got to be able to control those people. At the end of the day, they’re responsible. So I think we’ve got to hold the clubs to account. Fining I think is the easiest way.”

Owen admitted he would now be thinking about the possibility of being confronted by fans if he was still playing.

“All of a sudden we’re getting into a situation where I’d be looking at the clock thinking, only one minute to go, I’m almost starting to play in a position where I’m near the tunnel to get off the pitch quickly,” he said.

“You should never go to a game and feel threatened but football is like that, it’s tribal, and, when people get together, they do things they shouldn’t do and we obviously need to stamp it out right at source.”

More in this section

Manchester United Press Conference - Erik ten Hag unveiling Erik ten Hag makes CL qualification his ‘first target’ for next season
Kurt Zouma File Photo Kurt Zouma admits animal welfare offences over cat kicking video
Safe Standing Media Day - Stamford Bridge Safe standing in Premier League could be introduced next season
DisorderPlace: UK
<p>Jarrod Bowen is in the England squad (Andrew Matthews/PA)</p>

Jarrod Bowen and James Justin named in England squad

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up