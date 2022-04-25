Turner’s Cross to host Intermediate Cup final

Turner’s Cross will host the FAI’s Centenary Intermediate Cup Final between Rockmount and Bluebell United on Saturday, May 14 (2pm).
Rockmount last reached the showpiece 14 years ago when they defeated Douglas Hall in Turner's Cross for their third triumph in the competition.
Eddie Kenny’s side qualified for this year’s decider by beating Maynooth University Town 3-1 in the semi-final - late goals by Luke Casey and Nathan Broderick proving decisive.
Rockmount will be hoping that the choice of venue by the FAI, in the same year the FAI and Munster FA celebrate their centenaries, will attract a bumper local crowd.
Five-time winners Bluebell have not been in the final since 2013 when they lost to another Cork side, Avondale United. They beat Dublin rivals St Francis 2-0 in their semi-final.