Turner’s Cross to host Intermediate Cup final

Rockmount and Bluebell United will contest the decider on Saturday, May 14 (2pm).
Turner’s Cross to host Intermediate Cup final
Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 16:16
John Fallon

Turner’s Cross will host the FAI’s Centenary Intermediate Cup Final between Rockmount and Bluebell United on Saturday, May 14 (2pm).

Rockmount last reached the showpiece 14 years ago when they defeated Douglas Hall in Turner's Cross for their third triumph in the competition.

Eddie Kenny’s side qualified for this year’s decider by beating Maynooth University Town 3-1 in the semi-final - late goals by Luke Casey and Nathan Broderick proving decisive.

Rockmount will be hoping that the choice of venue by the FAI, in the same year the FAI and Munster FA celebrate their centenaries, will attract a bumper local crowd.

Five-time winners Bluebell have not been in the final since 2013 when they lost to another Cork side, Avondale United. They beat Dublin rivals St Francis 2-0 in their semi-final.

2021/2022 FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup final: Rockmount AFC v Bluebell United Saturday, May 14, Turner's Cross, 2pm.

More in this section

England v Ivory Coast - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium England boss Gareth Southgate admits recent fan behaviour is a concern
Republic of Ireland v England - Three International Friendly Aiden McGeady: Choosing Ireland over Scotland & the consequences of the decision 
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham set for summer spree with £150m to back Antonio Conte
<p>Manchester City players on stage during the Premier League trophy parade in Manchester. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.</p>

The Irishman working with Pep to lead Manchester City to glory

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up