Treaty let lead slip twice as Bray snatch a point

Treaty United 2 Bray Wanderers 2

Bray twice came from behind to snatch a point as both teams continued their recent winless streaks in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Captain Jack Lynch looked to have won it for Treaty last night with 11 minutes to go at the Markets Field.

Sub Conor Melody driven half volley of a cross from the right saw Lynch gather and blast to the roof of the net.

But Wanderers equalised five minutes later. A cross from the right found winger Paul Fox on the left. And his cross-shot lob evaded Jack Brady as it dropped to the net.

Enda Curran was restored to the United team that were defeated by leaders Cork last week.

It took him just nine minutes to make his mark. Joe Collins sent over a right-wing cross which the striker met with a sweet right-footed half volley from 15-yards that nestled in the near post for his sixth of the campaign.

It could have been better for the hosts. But Dean George lofted over with just Mick Kelly to beat on 26 minutes.

Then on the half hour, Curran latched onto a back-pass. But Kelly saved with his left to deflect the effort away from goal.

From the side who went down 4-1 last week to Waterford, the Seagulls made five changes to their starting line-up.

Veteran Kieran Marty Waters – back at the club where he started his career – drew the Wicklow outfit level on the hour mark. He broke along the left channel and drilled low from the edge of the box to the far corner.

Remarkably, it was his first goal for Bray since November 2013.

Treaty United: Brady; Fleming, McNamara, Gorman, Ludden; Collins (Keane 59), Devitt, Jack Lynch, Guerins; George (Conroy 78), Curran (Melody 59).

Bray Wanderers: Kelly; O’Neill, Hudson, Kevin Knight, McManus (Nwekwue 90); Zambra; Conor Knight (Thompson 83), Feeney, Fox; Waters (Dalton 86); Darragh Lynch.

Referee: David Dunne.