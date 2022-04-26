Talking points: The best semi-final in living memory

This may have been the highest quality semi-final in memory

It’s hard to remember a game in the Champions League that has produced as much attacking quality in the space of 90 minutes, and it wasn’t only Manchester City producing it.

The final scoreline suggests they were narrowly the better side – and they were – but Real played a remarkable part on a crazy night that could have ended 10-8 instead of 4-3.

The combination of the youthful exuberance and lightning pace of Vinicius Jnr and the experience and nous of Karim Benzema proved to be a heady combination for the visitors.

Benzema’s first-half strike wasn’t even a half chance, but the way the 34-year-old finished it left City goalkeeper Ederson bamboozled and kept Real in the game at 2-0. Then his impudent Panenka penalty at 4-2 late in the night summed up his confidence and ability in a season which has already produced 46 goals for club and country.

Neither of those were the best goal of the game, not even Bernado Silva’s stunning strike or Phil Foden's header at the end of a stunning move can take that mantle. The award goes to 21-year-old Brazilian Vinicius when Real were 3-1 down.

It was an extraordinary individual effort which featured an outrageous piece of skill to escape his marker, frightening pace down the left flank and a ruthless finish which marks him out as a superstar of the future — and of the present.

City can say Foden fits that bill, too, and some of their football on the night was astonishing against a club full of Champions League winners. But Real are not out of it - and the second leg cannot come soon enough.

Kevin de Bruyne can do anything

We always knew de Bruyne was a genius, but if you had to name one weakness in the Belgian’s game it would probably have been his heading. After all, he hasn’t scored a single Premier League goal with his head for either Chelsea or Manchester City – despite hitting 53 with his feet.

But when de Bruyne stunned Real Madrid at the Etihad with a superbly taken diving header from a perfect Riyad Mahrez cross, it confirmed he really is a footballing God.

The way the 30-year-old held his body back to reach a ball which was marginally behind him, and then flexed his neck muscles to direct it perfectly into the corner of the net was worthy of a number nine – and was also, at 1 minute 34 seconds, the fastest ever in a Champions League semi-final.

It was the first headed goal from de Bruyne since Burton Albion visited City in the semi-final of the EFL Cup in January 2019, so you could hardly say they come around that often. In fact, the only other in his career came for Wolfsburg against Hoffenheim back in 2015.

But it was part of a vibrant, creative performance which constantly drove City forward and set the tone for an incredible game of attacking drama and skill.

Jesus may still have a future at City – despite Arsenal’s interest

All the Sunday papers were full of stories that Gabriel Jesus could be on his way to Arsenal in the transfer window, fed up of playing second fiddle at the Etihad and, perhaps, with coach Pep Guardiola’s reluctance to play and out-and-out striker.

But having scored four against Watford at the weekend and another here against Real, you have to wonder if the Gunners’ hopes are already fading.

Guardiola’s fulsome praise for Jesus after the Watford game, and his decision to keep him in the side, suggests City won’t let go of him without a fight.

The future of the 25-year-old may well depend on who else arrives at the Etihad this summer. A move for Harry Kane, or another marquee signing, could make things difficult. But with 94 goals for City so far, his value to the squad is clear, and he has been an unflinching, uncomplaining and consistent performer for Guardiola. He would not be easy to replace. This is a young but experienced player who has not yet reached his peak, and who has 54 caps and 18 goals for Brazil.

The decision, you suspect, will be down to the player. Is he happy to fight for selection at a club that wins big trophies, or does he fancy a role as an out-and-out hero for one that dreams of a new era?

On this form, and after a night like this, City cannot be an easy club to leave behind.