Talking points: Diaz turns the tide after Reds (briefly) look human

Character and a substitute kept the quadruple alive

Liverpool’s European history has been built on comebacks, you only have to say the word ‘Istanbul’ to know that. But this latest one needed a high-quality substitute, not Steven Gerrard, to make it happen. Step forward Luis Diaz.

The 25-year-old Colombian winger, who has only been at Anfield since January 30th, has fitted in so seamlessly that he looks like he has been a Red all his life.

With more experienced players all around him struggling to perform, it was the new boy who took the entire match by the scruff of the neck in La Madrigal and turned it around.

Liverpool were 2-0 down on the night having thrown away a 2-0 first leg lead, and they had also survived a penalty scare and numerous Villarreal attacks in an uncharacteristic opening 45 minutes.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had seen enough and brought on Diaz-for Diogo Jota after the break, no doubt having given his side both barrels in a feisty half-time talk. It proved to be a moment of genius.

Diaz’s energy, belief and drive transformed Liverpool into a side unrecognisable from the hapless, panicky performers of the opening period. He helped set up the first goal for Fabinho, scored the second himself and celebrated again when Sadio Mane completed 12 transformative minutes to send Liverpool through.

That Mane goal was Liverpool’s 139th of the season in all competitions, a new club record. But Diaz deserves the plaudits most.

But Liverpool’s legends are human after all

The headline is that Liverpool are in the final and their chances of making history still alive; but this was a night of celebrations which also gave us a glimpse of rarely seen cracks.

The character of the team shone through with three second-half goals which sent them onwards to Paris comfortably in the end, but goodness me it was stressful until that point.

Liverpool arrived in Spain as huge favourites, so much so that most critics suggested they would stroll through the tie. The reality was very, very different.

It is hard to remember when Liverpool looked so ruffled and disturbed as in the first half in Spain when they were rocking from almost the very first minute.

Villarreal were 1-0 up after three minutes and were quick into the tackle in midfield, buoyed by a heady atmosphere in the stadium.

Their energy and desire forced Liverpool to pass the ball backwards rather than forwards and you could sense the growing frustration for their players – and even more obviously in their manager as he prowled the touchline and waved his arms frenetically in the air.

Passes went astray, others were over-hit, others were hurried. Naby Keita had a nightmare. You sensed that the mighty Liverpool were rattled - and we haven’t seen that too often, if ever, this season.

It may have ended well, but Manchester City will watch the replay of that first half and take consolation that Liverpool’s legends in the making do have human blood after all. That could make the final on May 28 and the last fixtures of the Premier League very interesting indeed.

We should cherish the smaller clubs

When you see games like this in the Champions League, all the drama of watching a minnow rattling a six-time winner in a frenetic, crackling atmosphere, you have to wonder why on earth they want to change it all.

From 2024 there will be a new look to the tournament. No more group stage, instead a single league of 36 clubs playing 10 games each. That in itself is a concern, adding extra fixtures to an already crowded calendar. But the real sting in the tail is two places reserved for fallen giants – for teams with the best coefficient who didn’t qualify by right. It’s the Super League by the back door – despite Uefa’s angry opposition to that tournament because of its lack of sporting integrity.

This match in Spain reminded us all that it isn’t only big teams who make the Champions League special. Villarreal, hailing from a city of just 55,000 people, playing in a stadium less than a third the size of Old Trafford, gave mighty Liverpool a run for their money in the first half.

They are there because they deserve to be and the tournament is richer for it.

In the end, the big boys deservedly went through. Liverpool were the better side in three out of four halves of football in the semi-final and are worthy finalists, and football fans across the world are licking their lips at the idea of a final against Real Madrid or Manchester City.

But don’t forget we also need to remember the part Villarreal played - and cherish the principle that the Champions League is for those who deserve to be there, not because of what they have done before but what they are doing now.