Survival joy for Marsch and Leeds

Premier League: Brentford 1 Leeds United 2

Leeds’ Premier League adventure continues after Jack Harrison fired in a last-minute winner to defeat Brentford 2-1.

Defeat for Burnley and victory for Jesse Marsch’s side ensures the Whites remain in the Premier League for a third consecutive season.

The nerves were clear to see from the off as only five seconds into the match, Diego Llorente fired the ball straight at Ivan Toney, but the Leeds defender was able to recover in time.

Leeds thought they were ahead 19 minutes in as forward Joe Gelhardt fired past David Raya to send the away fans in ruptures, but after a long VAR check, the youngster was seen to be offside.

Leeds United fans react to scores in other games during the Premier League match at The Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Following the false dawn from their ruled-out opener, the away end were once again celebrating as news of Burnley falling behind to Newcastle roamed around the Brentford Community Stadium.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper almost gifted Brentford an opener on the stroke of half-time as he was disposed on the edge of his own penalty area, but Bryan Mbuemo could only fire wide.

The second half started in similarly nervous fashion but on 54 minutes, Leeds were handed a lifeline. Brentford gave away the ball to Raphinha on the edge of their penalty area, and after David Raya brought down the Brazilian in the box, referee Paul Tierney had no option but to point to the penalty spot. Raphinha dusted himself down to fire past Raya to put Leeds in front.

Brentford refused to be beaten and on 77 minutes, substitute Sergi Canos met Yoane Wissa inviting cross to head past the stranded Illan Meslier and bring Brentford level. Leeds’ fate was again out of their hands.

However, with Burnley still losing to Newcastle, a draw was enough for Marsch’s men to stay up, but deep into stoppage time Jack Harrison fired low into the bottom corner to secure a third consecutive season in the top-flight for the team from Yorkshire.

Brentford: Raya 7, Ajer 7, Jansson 7, Sorensen (Baptiste, 70’) 6, Henry (Canos, 63’ G 77’) 7, Jensen (Da Silva, 58’) 6, Janelt 6, Eriksen 7, Mbuemo 6, Toney 7, Wissa 7.

Subs not used: Fernandez, Onyeka, Jeanvier, Roerslev, Stevens, Young-Coombes

Leeds: Meslier 6, Koch 7, Llorente 6, Cooper 6, Firpo 7, Phillips 7, Raphinha (G, 55’) 9, Rodrigo 7, Harrison (G 90+3') 8, Gelhardt (Struijk, 70’) 8, Greenwood (Klich, 85’) 7.

Subs not used: Klaesson, Roberts, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Gray

Referee: Paul Tierney