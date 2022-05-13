Super-sub Mandroiu on the money to decide battle of the billionaires 

SHAMROCK ROVERS 1 DERRY CITY 0

In the battle of billionaire clubs, substitute Danny Mandroiu supplied the Midas touch to set Shamrock Rovers on their way to a potentially title-defining victory.

For an hour at a packed Tallaght, closest contenders Derry City held the upper hand in terms of both possession and chances but the back-to-back champions have learnt to win games through various means and pounced again when it was mattered.

Similar to Monday’s 3-0 win over Sligo Rovers, it was an entrant from the bench who made the difference.

Mandroiu – who is understood be interesting the same Lincoln City who failed to land his manager Stephen Bradley last week – gobbled up the loose ball with 11 minutes left after Brian Maher could only spill Andy Lyons’ 10-yard shot into his path.

“You need to come on and do your job,” said Mandroiu. “I’ve made an impact and the three points is all that matters.”

Victory for the Hoops opens up a four-point gap over Derry who themselves had led by the same margin til they hit a dip.

Instead of extracting a deserved first win at Tallaght for five years, their wastefulness was punished by the champions they continue to learn from.

“It’s not over and we will fight Rovers till the end,” declared man-of-the-match Will Patching afterwards.

Such is the depth of the Derry manager Ruaidhrí Higgins’ resources that he’s didn’t look to suffer from the absence of the injured Patrick McEleney.

Operating on the left side of a three-man support unit behind top scorer Jamie McGonigle, fellow attacker Brandon Kavanagh weaved and probed between the lines, punching holes in the Rovers backline.

He was at the hub of their best first-half chance on 25 minutes, dropping into space to collect a lay-off from Matt Smith and whip in a curler to the back post. McGonigle had anticipated the delivery by peeling off his marker and it took a brilliant stop by Alan Mannus to parry away his stabbed volley.

Smith tried to convert the rebound yet was unable to wrap his foot around the ball to avoid it rippling the side-netting.

It wasn’t the first time that Derry threatened in a half they dominated. Earlier, a nifty breakaway left Rovers exposed and when Chris McCann went to ground and missed the tackle, the visitors had an overload. With options either left or right, Joe Thomson slipped in McGonigle who in turn unselfishly squared for Smith. The pass, however, was too heavy and the ball slipped from Smith’s control with the goal at his mercy.

The Candystripes had set the tone from the first minute when Patching’s rehearsed corner found McGonigle eight yards out but Rovers reacted in time to smother the danger.

Bar one scare in the 10th minute when Ronan Boyce was required to block a close-range attempt by Andy Lyons, Derry were in control.

A Rovers side enjoying an 11-match unbeaten run, nine of those wins, just weren’t clicking. One incident midway through the half typified their frustration. Jack Byrne’s threaded passes have been a focal point of their success period in recent years yet sighs of exasperation rang out across Tallaght as Rory Gaffney misread the delivery and the move fell asunder.

Richie Towell’s composure deserted him twice as he rifled a couple of shots over the crossbar minutes apart ad Gaffney fizzed a shot wide on the turn.

Although that didn’t amount to much, Rovers have gotten used to being slow starters.

They still had more Derry pressure after the restart, with Mannus denying Danny Lafferty at his near post after the former Rovers full-back ghosted in from the left.

Thompson had produced the killer pass for that opening and he was on the end of another sublime assist from Patching on 65 minutes, only to delay his finish and allow substitute Sean Kavanagh to scamper across. Caught off-balance, his shot sailed past the far upright.

Fortunate to be still on terms, the Hoops availed of the respite to motor through the gears. Burke always seems to prosper in the company of Mandroiu and once the latter was introduced, their combination work tormented Derry.

Fleet-footed Burke was afforded room in the box on 75 minutes when a corner was only half cleared and despite his lay-off presenting Sean Hoare a sight at goal, the defender blazed over from 12 yards. Four minutes later and there would be no similar profligacy by Mandroiu.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; S Gannon (S Kavanagh 55), R Lopes, S Hoare; R Finn (B Cotter 81), C McCann (D Watts 68), J Byrne, R Towell, A Lyons; G Burke; R Gaffney (D Mandroiu 68).

DERRY CITY: B Maher; R Boyce, S McEleney, E Toal, D Lafferty; W Patching, C Dummigan; M Smith (E McLaughlin 78), J Thomson, B Kavanagh (J Akintunde 67); J McGonigle.

Ref: Neil Doyle (Dublin)

Attendance: 7126.