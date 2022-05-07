Stephen Bradley: 'I just felt there's more to be done here'

Stephen Bradley still has hopes of managing abroad despite turning down the opportunity to join Lincoln City on Friday.

The Shamrock Rovers boss mulled over an offer from the League One club for a number of days but ultimately decided he has unfinished business in Tallaght.

Friday night’s 3-1 win over Finn Harps brought an end to an emotional week in which he also lost his grandmother, Emily, who was a huge influence on his life.

And the man from Jobstown - a ten minute walk from Tallaght Stadium - said he’s content with the decision to stay.

“It was obviously hectic. What happened me nanny and then obviously Lincoln. It was emotional and really, really busy,” Bradley said.

“I was very close to her. It was my mother's mother, Emily. She was 97, incredible. She was a great influence on me.

“[With] talks going on with both clubs in terms of myself, it was just really, really busy, and draining.

“I had a good chat with Lincoln and they're really good people, really good club, really good plans. They're set up for success.

“And I spoke to the board here and the players here. I just felt there's more to be done here.

“Last night I just sat down with the people around me, had a good chat, and I just felt this is where I need to be.”

Bradley spoke to Lincoln over Zoom and club officials also flew to Dublin to gauge the Hoops’ boss interest and left the decision in his hands.

Ultimately, after speaking to his family and Rovers captain Ronan Finn, he decided there’s more still to do in Tallaght.

“The Rovers board were understanding of the position I was in when Lincoln came in which was good in terms of how it was dealt with. They were really respectful and allowed me to speak to Lincoln. The club always stated that under no circumstance did they want to lose me. When I sat down and spoke to them it was a really good conversation and reaffirmed that I feel we can go and keep improving and striving to be better. It was good to see that the thinking was aligned and what we were all thinking was very, very similar on how we're going to get there.

“The structures are there, everything is in place and I just think we have more to do here.”

But Bradley certainly isn't ruling out a move abroad in the future.

“I have a real hunger and ambitions to manage at different levels and in different countries. I have a timeline in my head and it remains in my head. It's definitely something I want to do without a shadow of a doubt. Please God, everything going well, that will happen in the future. It might not, but you make decisions and you live with them.”

And, like every Irish manager, he’d love to follow in fellow Tallaght man Stephen Kenny’s footsteps and make the step from League of Ireland to the national team job.

“Why not? I think it's the pinnacle of any manager's career. It's fantastic to see Stephen doing it now, coming from the league. If anyone was offered an Ireland job, you would run there.”