Stapleton's strike seals hard fought win for Shels against Peamount

Women’s National League

Shelbourne 1

Peamount Utd 0

Champions Shelbourne opened a five-point gap at the top of the Women’s National League by beating nearest rivals Peamount thanks to Jesse Stapleton’s first-half strike.

On a beautiful day at Tolka Park before an estimated crowd of 1,500, Stapleton pounced for her fourth goal of the season on the half hour, sweeping the ball home from close-range after Tiegan Ruddy cleared Jess Gargan’s shot off the line.

Peamount – back-to-back title winners in 2019 and 2020 – had been the dominant side up to that breakthrough but rued those missed chances as they failed to muster a comeback in the second half.

After only seven minutes, Áine O’Gorman came close to embarrassing Shels goalkeeper Amanda Budden by charging down her clearance, before the Ireland defender almost angled a header inside the near post from Chloe Moloney’s cross.

Karen Duggan’s 14th minute shot from 25 yards cleared the crossbar and Rachel Graham was required to hack Alannah McEvoy’s header off the line. Sadbh Doyle's curling effort forced Budden to punch to safety as Shels came under siege.

They’d had little joy in the final third up to that stage but the goal proved the turning point.

Two Jesse’s – Ziu and Gargan - combined down the right to rampage into the box and on hand to complete the move was another, Stapleton.

That teenage star was denied a second five minutes later by a brilliant save by Niamh Reid-Burke. Stapleton rose eight yards out to meet Noelle Murray’s corner, only to see header tipper over the crossbar.

At the other end Budden stooped low to deal with one of Stephanie Roche’s trademark left-footed drives from distance but it wasn’t a portent of what was to come after the break.

Rather it was Shels that applied the pressure. Ireland international Ziu was marginally off-target with a glanced header and, from another Murray corner, sent her volley off the crossbar.

O’Gorman blazed a shot over the crossbar with 22 minutes left in one of Peamount’s only forays. Chloe Mustaki’s late clearance also averted the danger as Sadbh Doyle was ready to tap in but the Reds were deserving winner on what could be a red-letter day in the title race.

SHELBOURNE: A Budden; J Gargan, P Slattery, S Fox, C Mustaki; J Ziu, R Graham, J Stapleton, K Keevan (A Larkin 45); N Murray (J Quinn 90+2), S Noonan.

PEAMOUNT UNITED: N Reid-Burke; L O’Callaghan (R Carroll 89), T Ruddy, C Moloney; J Berrill, K Duggan, S Doyle, E McLoughlin (T O’Hanlon 63), A McEvoy (L Kelly 75); S Roche, Á O’Gorman.

Referee: Daryl Carolan.