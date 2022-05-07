Spurs dent Liverpool's title hopes in Anfield draw

Premier League

Liverpool 1

Tottenham 1

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes - and dream of an unprecedented quadruple - suffered a major setback when they were held by stubborn Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday.

After Son Heung Min had given the London club a surprise 56th minute lead, Luis Diaz's deflected shot 18 minutes later salvaged a point for Jurgen Klopp's side but this was a case of two points dropped rather than one gained.

The result put Liverpool top of the table on goal difference but having played a game more than title rivals Manchester City who will be expected to beat Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday - and open up a three-point lead with only three games left.

Ironically, as delighted as Tottenham were with a draw at Anfield, the point was not really enough as they try to overtake Arsenal to the fourth Champions League spot - although it will do no harm to their confidence ahead of the showdown with their north London neighbours on Thursday.

The result does mean however that Spurs have the proud distinction of remaining unbeaten against the top two this season, having beaten City twice and now drawn twice with Liverpool.

The Merseysiders dominated the game but ran up against a displined defensive display from Antonio Conte's much-improved team.

An enthralling game played out as expected with Liverpool dominating possession and Tottenham happy to sit deep, stay compact and look to hit their opponents on the break.

Klopp's men made their usual fast start but Alisson had to make the first save of the game from Rodrigo Bentancur's shot before Harry Kane's effort was blocked by a vital challenge from Jordan Henderson.

Hugo Lloris spared the blushes of team-mate Ryan Sessegnon when he saved the defender's miscued header that was heading into the top corner and he came to his side's rescue again when Diaz tried to set up Sadio Mane with a header.

Virgil Van Dijk went closest to giving Liverpool the lead with a towering header from an Andy Robertson corner that clipped the top of the bar but moments later Pierre Emile Hojbjerg's struck the woodwork at the other end with a 25-yard shot that clipped the outside of the post.

Liverpool continued to dominate and Lloris saved well from Diaz's shot but the home side reached half-time frustrated that of their 11 attempt son goal only two were on target.

The pattern remained the same after the break with Tottenham putting their bodies on the line as they constantly cleared their lines.

Tottenham took a surprise lead with a wel-worked move started by Llloris's accurate clearance. Liverpool failed to close down Kane as he set up Sessegnon who squared the ball for Son to tap home his 21st goal of the season.

Diaz equalised with a shot that deflected off Bentancur but in a frantic finale Liverpool couldn't find the winner on a frustrating night when their title hopes could have ended.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Konate 5, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7 (Tsimikas 64, 5) ; Henderson 7 (Jota 64, 5), Fabinho 5 (Keita 88), Thiago 8; Salah 5, Mane 5, Diaz 7.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Matip, Milner, Jones, Origi.

TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Lloris 8; Romero 7, Dier 7, Davies 7; Emerson 6, Bentancur 5, Hojbjerg 6, Sessegnon 6 (Sanchez 77, 5); Kulusevski 5 (Winks 85, 5), Kane 7, Son 7 (Bergwijn 90).

Subs not used: Gollini, Rodon, Winks, Craig, Lucas Moura, Scarlett.

Referee: Michael Oliver 7.