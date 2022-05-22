Sligo Rovers part company with Liam Buckley

Liam Buckley has become the first managerial casualty of the Premier Division season - his three-and-a-half year tenure at Sligo Rovers ended on Sunday by “mutual consent”.

Buckley’s three campaigns at the helm oversaw improving finishes of seventh, fourth and third in the table but a five-match winless streak has left them sixth approaching the midpoint point this season.

Friday’s 2-1 loss at Bohemians prompted action and, following discussions over the weekend, the parting has been formalised. The 63-year-old’s assistant John Russell assumes caretaker charge, beginning with Monday’s visit to the Showgrounds of Derry City.

Among the names being linked with the vacancy is John Caulfield, manager of the First Division’s new leaders Galway United. They host second-placed Cork City on Friday.

Sligo chairman Tommy Higgins said: ''Liam came to the club in 2019 and directed us to securing two seasons of European football since, which is the aim for the club each season.

"Liam carried himself with great dignity throughout, with his experience and knowledge of the League of Ireland being a great asset, and his style of football being pleasing on the eye for our supporters''.

"We wish to send our unreserved thanks to Liam for his commitment during his time and we wish him all the best for the future."

Sligo captain Greg Bolger tweeted: “Sad day this. We players have let Liam down. We just haven’t been good enough for him and the club.

“We need to reset get back to the standard we know we can play at and keep working hard. I want to wish Liam all the best in he’s future endeavours.”