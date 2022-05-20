Shels make it three from three with Duff watching from shadows

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Shelbourne 2

Shelbourne made it three wins from three to move up to seventh in the Premier Division thanks to an impressive 2-1 win over St Patrick’s Athletic.

In the absence of boss Damien Duff, serving the last of his three-game ban, Joey O’Brien guided the Reds to a third successive win.

The Crumlin man saw goals from Jack Moylan and JJ Lunney fire the Drumcondra side to victory over the high-flying Saints.

Pats had levelled deep in first-half injury time through Joe Redmond but Shels deservedly regained the lead early in the second half.

The sides exchanged shots in the opening stages as Saints captain Git Forrester fired over before teenager Jed Hakiki just missed for Shels.

The visitors hit the front midway through the half as Sean Boyd controlled the ball into the path of Moylan, who checked back before firing past Joseph Anang.

Despite their dominance, Shels went in at the break level as defender Redmond forced the ball home deep in injury time.

Shels were back in front within ten minutes of the restart, however, and it came about in fortuitous, though merited, circumstances.

Both teams had chances in the final half-hour as Jed Hakiki volleyed just past the target before subs Jay McClelland and Tunde Owolabi linked up before the latter sliced wide for Pats.

Owolabi forced a save from ex-Saint Brendan Clarke moment later as he cut in from the right before, at the other end, Anang denied Aaron O’Driscoll.

Eoin Doyle cleared a header from Shels captain Luke Byrne off the line but the final word went to the impressive Clarke as he denied Owolabi in injury time.

ST PATRICKS’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Curtis (Scott 46), Redmond, Grivosti (Bermingham 46), Breslin; O’Reilly, Forrester (Robinson 83), McCormack (McClelland 60); King (Owolabi 60), Burns, E Doyle.

SHELBOURNE: Clarke; O’Driscoll, Byrne, Griffin; Kane, Lunney (Molloy 68), Dervin, Hakiki (Ledwidge 73), Farrell; Moylan (Anaebonam 88), Boyd.