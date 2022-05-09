Scottish football writers’ body sorry as sexist jokes prompt walk-out

Awards night attendee ‘sickened’ by after-dinner speaker’s jokes, broadcaster Eilidh Barbour among those who walked out
Scottish football writers’ body sorry as sexist jokes prompt walk-out

BBC broadcaster Eilidh Barbour tweeted that she has ‘never felt so unwelcome in the industry I work in’ than in attending the awards. (Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 17:43

A body representing football writers in Scotland has apologised after a speaker’s sexist and misogynistic jokes prompted attendees to walk out of its annual awards dinner.

The backlash to remarks at Sunday’s Scottish Football Writers’ Association event, which also saw Alex Ferguson receive a lifetime achievement award, has seen the body pledge to review its format.

Gabriella Bennett, the co-chair of Women In Journalism Scotland, told BBC Radio Scotland: “I really enjoy it as an event, but there are always off-colour jokes made by the speakers … sexist or misogynistic. But last night’s speech was really next-level. I walked out after about five minutes of maybe a 20-minute speech.

“My table stood up to leave, and I saw Eilidh Barbour and people on her table start to leave. But there were loads of people laughing at these jokes. We were two tables in an enormous room and lots of people found it really funny, so there’s lots of work that we still need to do in really changing people’s minds about what’s acceptable.

“I’m no longer shocked or surprised by these kind of offensive remarks masquerading as banter … but I am sickened – by normalising this kind of thing, by minimising these kind of remarks … it’s incredibly insidious. It’s really damaging for women trying to be respected. It allows men to speak to women in a certain way in a professional situation.” 

Broadcaster Barbour, who has helmed coverage of various sports for the BBC, Sky Sports and Amazon Prime Video, tweeted: “Never felt so unwelcome in the industry I work in than sitting at the Scottish Football Writers Awards. A huge reminder there is still so much to do in making our game an equal place #callitout #equalgame.”

In a statement, the Scottish Football Writers’ Association said it “apologises to anyone offended or upset by material from one of our after-dinner speakers”.

The statement added: “We have agreed unanimously that this will act as a catalyst to review and improve the format of our future events to make it an enjoyable and inspirational event for all.”

- Guardian

More in this section

England v Ivory Coast - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium England boss Gareth Southgate admits recent fan behaviour is a concern
Republic of Ireland v England - Three International Friendly Aiden McGeady: Choosing Ireland over Scotland & the consequences of the decision 
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham set for summer spree with £150m to back Antonio Conte
<p>Manchester City players on stage during the Premier League trophy parade in Manchester. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.</p>

The Irishman working with Pep to lead Manchester City to glory

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up