Scott Parker wants to keep Robbie Brady for Premier League return

Scott Parker wants to keep 30-year-old Ireland international Robbie Brady at Bournemouth for next season’s Premier League return
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker wants to keep Robbie Brady at the club for their Premier League return.

Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 20:09
John Fallon

Scott Parker wants to keep Ireland international Robbie Brady at Bournemouth for next season’s Premier League return.

The 30-year-old only featured fleetingly after joining the Championship side in October as a free agent but finished their promotion campaign strongly, especially in the comeback 3-3 draw at Swansea City.

Bournemouth retained the option of triggering a 12-month extension to the short-term deal that expired last week and confirmed they are in negotiations with the Dubliner.

Former Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill was the highest profile of the five players to be released by Parker.

Brady won the last of his 57 caps in the 1-0 defeat to Luxembourg 14 months ago and will require a run of club games, wherever he decides to play, to regain his squad place in September.

The left-sided player’s absence from Stephen Kenny’s set-up is expected to continue in the June quadruple-header. The Ireland boss names his squad on Wednesday for the Uefa Nations League matches against Armenia, Scotland and Ukraine (twice).

Moving the other way from the Premier League to Championship are Burnley’s Irish trio following Sunday’s final series of fixtures.

The Clarets’ failure to at least match the result of Leeds United at Brentford confirmed their relegation.

Nathan Collins and Kevin Long, both under contract for next season, kept their spots in Burnley’s defence for the 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United, while Limerick teen Dara Costelloe was an unused substitute.

