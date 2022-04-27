Roy Keane would fancy breaking Hibs through Old Firm glass ceiling, says Daryl Horgan 

Daryl Horgan reckons compatriot Roy Keane is capable of resurrecting his former club Hibernian.

Keane remains favourite to land the managerial vacancy at Easter Road, although club owner Ron Gordon is in no rush to appoint a successor to the sacked Shaun Maloney.

Wycombe Wanderers winger Horgan played for the Scottish Premier League club between 2018-2020 and is also appreciative of Keane’s managerial skills, having played under himself and boss Martin O’Neill with Ireland.

While the priority for Hibs next season is to break back into the top half of the SPFL, Horgan feels Keane will have more ambitious targets, should he land his first standalone managerial post since 2011.

"Roy is first and foremost a winner and he'll already have a good idea of what's required at Hibs and that includes the realistic potential for success,” the 29-year-old ex-Cork City flanker told the Daily Record.

"Whoever the manager is, the priority is to finish as high up the Premiership table as possible, in the case of Hibs, if that position is third then that would be deemed a good season.

"A European run and a cup final appearance would be regarded as brilliant but at some point someone will have to break through that glass ceiling and why shouldn't it be him?

"Someone has to be able to break through that Celtic and Rangers barrier which dominates Scottish football and I certainly wouldn't bet against it being Roy Keane.

"He will have that mentality if he does go in, it's born in him to demand nothing but the best but he'll also have an understanding of where Hibs are as a club.

"The difference in budgets and the calibre of player available to him could be a bridge too far even for him to breach.

"Celtic could bank a fortune if they go straight into next season's Champions League and Rangers are also taking in big money from their Europa League run, that doesn't make bridging that gap for the rest any easier."

Horgan has also hit back at those sceptical of Keane’s managerial track record. He enjoyed instant success when moving from his playing career, leading struggling Sunderland to Premier League promotion in 2007 and keeping them there.

Ipswich Town proved a more difficult project to energise, the Championship club suffering in his view from an inability to turn draws into wins.

He has also held assistant roles at Aston Villa alongside Paul Lambert, as well as the two stints with O’Neill for Ireland and Nottingham Forest.

Two months ago, he rejected the opportunity of returning to the hotseat at Sunderland, now a League One club.

"There is a misconception about Roy's managerial career and maybe it doesn't get enough credit because he's so outspoken,” Horgan added.

“People love to hear him but they are also quick to criticise as well because he is such a big personality.

"The truth of it is that he's had two big jobs as a manager, one of them he did really well with and another which he did pretty well with.

"I worked with Roy when he was assistant manager within the international set-up and when I came in there was a lot of change within that Irish set-up.

“A lot of the senior lads who had done so well for both Roy and the manager Martin O'Neill previously were either retiring or dropping out of international football.

"There were a lot of new caps being handed out, so the results weren't brilliant at that time.

"We qualified for the European Championships and managed to reach the last 16. Roy was a huge part of that.

"If he was to make the move to Hibs then it would be a different route from where my old club has gone previously but it would be a box office appointment.

"He has so much experience and is so well renowned within the game that he brings an instant credibility and stature to whatever job he's in and it's difficult to see him not making an impact."