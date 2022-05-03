Roy Keane picks his best Man Utd XI from Premier League era - and there's no place for Scholes, Ferdinand or van Persie

Roy Keane has picked his Manchester United XI from the Premier League era - and admitted he'll "suffer the consequences" when he meets the old colleagues who were left out of his all-star side.

The United legend was tasked with picking his preferred team after United's 3-0 drubbing of Brentford at Old Trafford Monday.

Sky Sports' presenter Dave Jones pushed the Cork man to pick his team, even though Roy made his feelings known about having to leave some of his old teammates out.

He chose a 4-4-2 formation, with some positions causing headache and heartache for the Leesider.

Keane didn't take long to decide on his goalkeeper, choosing Peter Schmeichel as the man between the sticks, despite having a well-documented dust-up with the Dane.

He slotted his fellow Sky Sports' pundit, Gary Neville, into the right-back spot and he chose Denis Irwin as his left-back. No surprises there given the Cork connection and the undoubted quality and versatility Irwin brought to the United side.

Keane found little difficulty in picking his two centre-halves, Gary Pallister and Jaap Stam. The argument to include Rio Ferdinand and Steve Bruce was mooted by Jamie Carragher in the studio but Roy wasn't moved on his decision.

He had an array of options in the middle of midfield, and ended up leaving Paul Scholes, and indeed himself, out of the XI. Again, there was little hesitancy in his choices, Bryan Robson and Paul Ince.

His decision to pick Ince may surprise a few, with Keane saying, "Incey was a very, very good player. Maybe he tarnished his United reputation as he ended up playing at Liverpool. Incey was a really good teammate."

No surprises on the left wing, where Ryan Giggs is nailed on. Over on the right side, David Beckham, who Roy said he had great time for because he turned up everyday and put the work in despite living a lavish lifestyle.

As with every other position, the competition upfront was fierce. How do you separate Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney, Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Keane picked Ronaldo in his more modern centre-forward role and paired him with his old pal Rooney.

An unenviable task for the Cork man, but he got there. Although he did mention the anguish he'll be going through on his drive home after leaving so many quality players and ex-teammates out.

"I'll be driving back to Manchester and I'll still be upset about the lads I've left out," laughed Keane.

Roy Keane's Man Utd PL XI: Schmeichel, G Neville, Pallister, Stam, Irwin; Beckham, Ince, Robson, Giggs; Ronaldo, Rooney.