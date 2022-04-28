Ronaldo rescues Rangnick's dull United but it's goodnight, then Vienna

Manchester United 1 Chelsea 1

ON the night that Ralf Rangnick appeared poised for his next job in management, Manchester United reminded their interim boss of just how far they have fallen although, not for the first time in this miserable season, Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to rescue a point.

Rangnick is tipped to be named manager of the Austrian national team in a press conference in Vienna Friday although the German claims he can combine that role with the consultancy assignment he has with United for the next two seasons.

The cynic might suggest it suits both parties for that consultancy to be conveniently forgotten, with new manager Erik ten Hag’s arrival short weeks away and Rangnick clearly having been frozen out of the process to identify him as the new manager.

And the depths to which United have slumped, in the nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement and even in the five months since Rangnick arrived, was again on display at Old Trafford.

The only surprise was that it took Chelsea a full hour to break the deadlock through Marcos Alonso.

The excellent Reece James crossed from the right, Kai Havertz flicked the ball on and Alonso arrived and connected with a blistering first-time left-foot volley that flew in.

Yet, as long as there is Ronaldo, there is a degree of hope and the Portuguese equalised within two minutes with United’s first real chance of the night as Chelsea gave the ball away in their own half.

Nemanja Matic gathered the loose ball, spotted the opening, and scooped up a perfect through ball for Ronaldo to chase on and score with a blistering six-yard finish.

It meant Ronaldo has scored United’s last five league goals, eight of their last nine, and, in the process, saved them from complete embarrassment.

For much of this game served as a snapshot of all that has gone wrong for United in recent months although, at least, they limped to the half-time whistle without conceding.

Some of the disgruntled home fans missed the opening 17 minutes, another protest against the Glazer ownership taking place outside the ground with supporters arriving after that time to mark the number of years of the Americans’ stewardship.

What they missed, and what followed, was a painful example of how far United morale, confidence, and even the ability to do the very basics, has been eroded over past games.

And, not for the first time in that run, Rangnick had David de Gea to thank in the United goal for this team managing to avoid disaster in a first hour of Chelsea dominance.

Full-back James found himself in vast swathes of space, time and time again, down Chelsea’s right wing and the tone was set after just five minutes when he lashed a shot towards the top corner and United’s Spanish keeper saved well.

A minute later, de Gea did likewise, at the foot of his post, from a Timo Werner shot, set up by James exploiting that vast acreage of free space where Alex Telles should have been.

N’Golo Kante shot straight at de Gea, after good work by Jorginho and, on 26 minutes, Kante sprinted nearly the full length of the field, leaving Marcus Rashford in his wake, before setting up Havertz whose shot drew a stunning stop from the keeper.

The United No.1 did likewise from another Havertz shot and the German continued his litany of wasted chances before the break when he mis-timed his jump in trying to meet a James cross and headed tamely at de Gea.

United? The half-time statistics credited them with 36 per cent possession, plus three shots, although both figures seemed wildly flattering. Bruno Fernandes headed a Telles cross straight at Edouard Mendy on nine minutes but that was the closest thing to a chance.

Nor did the pattern change after the restart, with Mason Mount shooting just wide from the edge of the box and Havertz then leading a three-on-two fast break upfield, only to choose the wrong pass and gift the ball back to United.

Mount carved out the next chance, with a low right-wing cross that Werner, sliding in at far post, was within inches of turning into the goal.

The opening goal was inevitable, and came on the hour, and although United’s response was swift, Chelsea looked the more likely winners the rest of the way, with James hitting the post with a 79th minute left-foot shot.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 9; Dalot 5, Varane 5, Lindelof 6, Telles 5; McTominay 5, Matic 7 (Jones 78, 5); Elanga 5 (Garnacho 90), Fernandes 7, Rashford 5 (Mata 78, 5); Ronaldo 8.

Substitutes (not used): Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Fernandez, Mejbri, Shoretire.

Chelsea (3-4–1-2): Mendy 6; James 9, Thiago 6, Rudiger 7; Azpilicueta 6, Kante 8 (Loftus-Cheek 81), Jorginho 7, Alonso 7; Mount 7; Werner 6 (Pulisic 70, 5), Havertz 5 (Lukaku 70, 5).

Substitutes (not used): Kepa, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr.

Referee: Mike Dean