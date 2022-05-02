Ronaldo provides some cheer for United

Premier League

Man United 3

Brentford 0

A planned mass supporters’ walkout never materialised at Old Trafford last night and who could blame them, as Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Manchester United to a rare, comfortable victory.

The Portuguese made it nine league goals in his last six league games, underlining his value and the tough decision new boss Erik ten Hag must make over whether to build around him in the future.

Certainly, with only a handful of supporters heeding the call to leave the game after 73 minutes — a reference to the 17 years unpopular owner the Glazers have been in charge — those who remained were certainly treated to some rare high points in a miserable campaign.

The sense that this might be little more than a glorified end-of-season testimonial was given credibility when Rangnick named his team and handed a start to Juan Mata, his first since the last day of last season.

Mata is one of a number of first team players who will be leaving the club in the summer, making this game the end of an era in more ways than one.

The end of an error, too. For Rangnick’s reign has been little short of disastrous and Monday evening started in similar vein with Alex Telles making a vital challenge on Bryan Mbeumo after less than 10 seconds.

With thousands of fans staging a pre-match protest against the owners, for a third consecutive game, the mood could have turned ugly.

But to their credit, United held their nerve and tensions would have eased considerably inside two minutes if Ronaldo had not fallen over, directly in front of goal, after a brilliant through ball from Diogo Dalot.

It was that kind of open game and United’s ninth-minute opener added to an increasingly — and rare — mood of optimism within the famous old ground.

It was also a joy to watch, at least for those fans, as Dalot’s long ball sent Anthony Elanga scurrying down the right wing and the youngster’s excellent cross was volleyed in by Bruno Fernandes from six yards.

It was the Portuguese star’s first goal since February — a sign, if ever there was one, of the malaise that has gripped United in 2022 and left them needing to win their three remaining league games to match their lowest points total in Premier League history, the 64 they recorded in the season after Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Ronaldo thought he might have just about guaranteed at least the first of those wins, on 43 minutes, only to be judged offside.

But the United number seven would not be denied after 61 minutes after he sprinted into the area and was pushed over clumsily by full-back Rico Henry.

The Portuguese took the penalty himself, sending keeper David Raya the wrong way and scoring with an unstoppable finish that killed off what had been a strong start to the second half from the visitors.

David de Gea had made an important save with his legs, from Ivan Toney, with United only one goal to the good.

But by the time Raphael Varane volleyed in a Mata corner from six yards to make it 3-0 after 72 minutes, United had secured their biggest victory since Ronaldo’s debut, a 4-1 win over Newcastle, in September.

And, despite fears that a traditional end-of-season lap of “honour” by United players after the game might spark an angry reaction from disgruntled fans, the gesture took place quickly and without anything but polite applause from supporters.

MAN UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Dalot 7, Lindelof 6, Varane 6, Telles 6; McTominay 6, Matic 6 (Fred 70, 6); Elanga 7 (Cavani 74, 6), Fernandes 7, Mata 7 (Jones 74, 6); Ronaldo 8.

BRENTFORD (5-3-2): Raya 5; Ajer 7, Roerslev 6, Jansson 6, Sorensen 6, Henry 5; Janet 6 (Da Silva 70, 5), Norgaard 6 (Jensen 70, 5), Eriksen 8; Mbeumo 7 (Wissa 75, 5), Toney 6.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 7.