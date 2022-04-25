Real Madrid close to agreeing Antonio Rudiger deal

Real Madrid are close to signing Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer after reaching a verbal agreement with the Chelsea defender over a lucrative four-year contract.

Rudiger held positive talks with the Bernabeu club’s hierarchy over the weekend and is set to receive a considerable pay rise after deciding to leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season. Madrid’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has identified the Germany international as a key signing in defence and while the move has not been finalised it is expected to be confirmed soon. The 29-year-old is expected to earn at least £200,000 a week.