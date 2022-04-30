Real clinch La Liga as Ancelotti completes his clean sweep

Rodrygo at the double as Italian becomes first manager in history to win league titles in each of Europe's big five domestic leagues
Real clinch La Liga as Ancelotti completes his clean sweep

Hell of a campaign: Real Madrid's 35th La Liga title has a lot to do with the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti and the goals of Karim Benzema Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 17:41
Staff

Real Madrid secured their 35th La Liga title after beating Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice, with Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema adding the gloss to ensure they wrapped things up with four games to spare.

Needing only a draw to guarantee glory once more, it took 33 minutes for Rodrygo to open the scoring. The Brazilian added a second 10 minutes later with a fine finish in a dominant display at the Bernabéu.

Asensio’s strike allowed Carlo Ancelotti to rest players as they prepare for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday, before Benzema finished things off to leave Madrid uncatchable at the top.

Madrid’s triumph capped a remarkable milestone for Carlo Ancelotti as the Italian became the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues – England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

Guardian

