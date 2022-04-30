Real clinch La Liga as Ancelotti completes his clean sweep

Real Madrid secured their 35th La Liga title after beating Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice, with Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema adding the gloss to ensure they wrapped things up with four games to spare.

Needing only a draw to guarantee glory once more, it took 33 minutes for Rodrygo to open the scoring. The Brazilian added a second 10 minutes later with a fine finish in a dominant display at the Bernabéu.