Ralf Rangnick to become manager of Austria

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will become Austria's national team manager at the end of the season.

The German was placed in charge at Old Trafford for the remainder of the 2021/22 season following the exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Erik ten Hag will come in as permanent United successor this summer, when Rangnick will become manager of Austria.

But the German will still work for the Old Trafford giants in the consultancy role agreed when he took over.

In a statement, Rangnick said: "I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United.

"I'm really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again."

The PA news agency understands United have been supportive of Rangnick taking the job with Austria, with the advisory position always holding the option for the 63-year-old to take on parallel roles.

Rangnick has been given an initial two-year deal that will automatically be extended by a further two years if Austria qualify for Euro 2024. Lars Kornetka will be his assistant.