Former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly springs from the bench to secure Rotheram's promotion while Will Keane double seals title for Wigan
Promotion joy for Ogbene and McClean in dramatic League One finale

On the spot: Ireland striker Will Keane scores a second-half penalty to help Wigan Athletic seal the League One title away to Shrewsbury.

Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 14:24
Examiner Staff

There was joy, and likely some relief from their international manager, for a significant chunk of the Irish contingent in League One as Wigan were crowned champions on a dramatic final day, with Rotheram United snagging second place. 

With the two sides sealing automatic promotion back to the Championship it means that three members of Stephen Kenny's most recent Ireland squad are moving up a tier — Wigan pair James McClean and Will Keane and Rotheram attacker Chiedozie Ogbene. The Millers also had a stunning cameo from a recent League of Ireland recruit

Wigan entered the final day needing just a point to seal promotion but comfortably grabbed all three with a commanding 3-0 victory away to Shrewsbury Town. Veteran winger McClean, who had been feared to be facing a long-term injury, instead made his rapid return and duly had an influence, setting up Keane's second goal of the game in the second half after the Ireland striker had already scored a penalty on 50 minutes. 

Rotheram endured a slightly more nervy afternoon away to Gillingham, taking a lead on the half hour but failing to seal the victory until late on. That was when former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly, who joined Rotheram in the January transfer window, sprung from the bench for his debut and duly grabbed the second, assisted by Ogbene. 

It was a remarkable impact by the frontman who scored 26 games for Bohemians last season but has endured injury troubles since his cross-channel move. 

On the flipside of the joy for the top two, MK Dons and Troy Parrott were left to curse their near miss as they finished just a point behind Rotheram and now face a very tricky-looking route through the playoffs.

The Dons, with Parrott and Ireland Under 21 skipper Conor Coventry in their line-up, trounced Plymouth 5-0 away from home but it wasn't enough and they will now face Wycombe Wanderers in the semi-finals of the playoffs with the giants of Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday meeting in the other semi-final.

