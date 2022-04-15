Pressure grows on Murphy as Ramblers humbled in Wexford 

WEXFORD FC 4 COBH RAMBLERS 2

Wexford FC exerted further pressure on Darren Murphy and Cobh Ramblers having taken all three points from this bottom of the table game at Ferrycarrig Park.

Murphy must now feel under considerable strain having taken just four points a win and draw from nine games.

Cobh, having lost to Longford Town in midweek, were left on four points second from bottom leaving Murphy looking for answers as his side sought their second win of the campaign to try and kick-start their season.

Wexford's season has been dogged with inconsistency, managing just a single point from their last two games losing 1-0 at home to Cork City, while taking a point from last week's game away to Galway United. Manager Ian Ryan was looking for more consistency to improve on their third-from-bottom position.

The meeting of desperate sides sparked into life from the start with two goals inside the opening four minutes.

The home side, having exerted the early pressure, took full advantage when Cobh failed to clear with the ball reaching Jack Doherty to the left edge of the area who executed a superb left-footed shot across keeper Sean Barron into the opposite corner of the net giving the hosts a 1-0 lead after two minutes.

Within two minutes Cobh had got back level. A cross from the left was only partially cleared leaving Luke Desmond to find the corner of the net with a fine strike.

Both sides came close to breaking the deadlock with Harry Groome pulling an effort just wide for Wexford, while at the opposite end Drinan saw his effort well held by keeper Alex Moody.

It was the hosts who eventually grabbed the third goal as Conor Barry rifled a shot through a crowded goalmouth after 27 minutes making it 2-1 which was how it remained to the interval.

Wexford extended their lead within one minute of the restart. Having forced a corner, Conor Crowley swung over a great ball that was powerfully headed home by the unmarked Adrian Friel making it 3-1.

Cobh got themselves back into the game when a superb Luke Desmond ball picked out Conor Drinan whose low left footed shot beat keeper Moody making it 3-2 after 57 minutes.

The hosts regained their two-goal advantage within three minutes when Aaron Dobbs found the net from an acute angle with a superb shot.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody Aidan Friel Joe Manley, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Paul Cleary, Adam Wells (Evan Darrell 75), Conor Crowley (Cobin Browne 65), Harry Groome Conor Barry, Jack Doherty, Aaron Dobbs (Denny Corcoran 75).

Cobh Ramblers: Sean Barron, Brendan Frahill, Jason Abbott, Beineon O'Brien Whitmarsh, Conor Drinan (Darragh O'Sullivan Connell, 71), Jack Larkin Luke Desmond, James McCarthy (Ciaran Griffin 71), Israel Kargbo, Harlain Mbayo.

Referee: Kevin O'Sullivan.