Premier League Player and Manager of the Season shortlists revealed

Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are among the eight nominees for the Premier League Player of the Season award
Mohamed Salah is one of eight nominees for Premier League Player of the Season. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 16:15
TJ Galvin

Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are among the eight nominees for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

They are joined on the shortlist by City's Joao Cancelo, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Tottenham Hotspurs’ Son Heung-Min, West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

There was no place for Bernardo Silva of Manchester City or Sadio Mane of Liverpool.

Saka and Alexander-Arnold have also been nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award. 

They are nominated alongside Declan Rice of West Ham, Manchester City's Phil Foden, Arsenal 'keeper Aaron Ramsdale, Crystal Palace duo Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell, and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are unsurprisingly among the five nominees for Manager of the Season.

They will battle it with Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe of Newcastle, and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira.

Fans have until 6pm on Monday to vote for their favourite. These will be combined with those of the 20 club captains and a panel of football experts to decide the winners.

