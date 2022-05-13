Premier League Player and Manager of the Season shortlists revealed

Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are among the eight nominees for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

They are joined on the shortlist by City's Joao Cancelo, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Tottenham Hotspurs’ Son Heung-Min, West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.