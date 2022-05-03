Pep warns City may need to raise performance to topple Madrid

Guardiola was speaking ahead of tonight's second-leg at the Bernabeu.
Pep warns City may need to raise performance to topple Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a press conference at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 15:12
Phil Medlicott, PA

Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City will probably have to improve on their first leg performance against Real Madrid to progress to the Champions League final.

City are 4-3 up in the last-four clash with Real after a pulsating initial encounter at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Wednesday's semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu, City boss Guardiola said: "Yes, probably we will have to be better (than in leg one to go through).

"But at the same time I would like to tell you one thing - we could play much, much worse than we played and we could win, and not anyone can deny my assessment is right.

"So nobody knows, football is unpredictable. Sometimes you get something you don't deserve, sometimes you don't get something maybe you deserve, for the effort, for many things."

<p>Manchester City players on stage during the Premier League trophy parade in Manchester. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.</p>

