Paul Farrell resigned due to work and personal commitments

Paul Farrell has attributed his resignation as manager of Cork City’s Women’s team to work and personal commitments.

As revealed on Sunday night, his near 11-month spell as first interim and then permanent boss of the national league senior team was ending with the side languishing second from bottom in the table.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Cork City FC,” said Farrell, a teacher by profession, when confirming his exit in a club statement.

“I am a fan of the club and it has been an honour to manage the team. Work and personal commitments have made it harder and harder to continue on in the role, and it has reached a point where I felt that the best thing for all concerned was to step away and give someone else the opportunity to take the team forward.

“I have really enjoyed working with the club, the staff and the players, and they all have my best wishes for the future.” City Chairman Declan Carey added: “We are all extremely grateful to Paul for the work he has put in over the last 12 months as manager, as well as the work he put in previously as assistant manager.

“Paul has worked extremely hard with the club and the players to continue bringing talented young players through from our academy teams, and he has made a big contribution to Cork City FC throughout his time here. Paul has put an enormous amount of time and energy into the role, and he has been a pleasure to deal with. We thank him for all of the work he has put in and wish him the very best for the future.

"Paul will speak to the players prior to training tomorrow evening. The club will inform the players as to the interim management of the team and a further statement will follow in due course."

Farrell was promoted to permanent chief in November, a reward for steadying the ship during his caretaker spell, according to Carey.

Choppy waters have returned this term, however, with their two wins over basement side Treaty United rare respite from defeats in the seven other outings.

The latest came in Saturday’s 4-1 reverse against Athlone Town at Turner’s Cross, bringing matters around a difficult season, on and off the pitch, to a head.