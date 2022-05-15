Pascal Struijk's late, late equaliser lifts Leeds out of bottom three

Danny Welbeck's first-half goal seemed set to push Jesse Marsch's side to the brink of relegation.
Leeds United's Pascal Struijk celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds.  Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 16:09
Jason Mellor

Leeds 1 Brighton 1 

PASCAL Struijk's dramatic injury-time equaliser handed Leeds a Premier League lifeline.

But substitute Struijk headed home a Joe Gelhardt's cross deep into stoppage time to secure a point which lifts the Elland Road club out of the bottom three.

Burnley's defeat at Tottenham in the day's early kick-off opened the door for Leeds to keep their heads above water in the battle to avoid joining Norwich and Watford in the Championship next season.

After fighting back to claim a valuable point, they face an anxious wait for the result of the Clarets' trip to Aston Villa on Thursday to learn the extent of their survival prospects going into the final day visit to Brentford on Sunday.

They staged a much-improved second-half display against a mid-table Brighton side with little to play for, but appeared likely to pay the price for a woeful performance before the break when Welbeck burst through onto a Yves Bissouma pass to easily hold-off a half-hearted challenge from Diego Llorente to chip a 21st-minute opener past Illan Meslier.

Raphinha hit the bar with a 25-yard free-kick and Robert Sanchez saved from Mateusz Klich as Leeds pressed for a leveller. They looked set to come up short until Struijk, an 83rd replacement fort Junior Firpo, claimed his first ever goal at Elland Road when getting onto the end of Gelhardt's cross after great work from the young striker.

In a frenetic finale, there was still time for Tariq Lamptey to go close to a dramatic last-gasp winner when the Brighton sub fired narrowly wide as Leeds hung on for a point which may prove pivotal in their hopes of securing a third consecutive season of top-flight football.

LEEDS (4-3-3): Meslier 8; Koch 5 (Shackleton 68, 6), Llorente 4, Cooper 5, Firpo 5 (Struijk 83, 7); Klich 6 (Greenwood 83, 6), Phillips 6, Harrison 6; Rapinha 7, Gelhardt 7, Rodrigo 4. Booked: Rodrigo, Firpo, Cooper.

BRIGHTON (3-4-2-1): Sanchez 8; Veltman 6, Dunk 7, Cucurella 7; March 6 (Webster 62, 6), Bissouma 7, Caicedo 6 (Lallana 74, 6), Trossard 7 (Lamptey 87, 6); Gross 7, MacAllister 7; Welbeck 7. Booked: Caicedo.

Referee: Mike Dean

