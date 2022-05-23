Owolabi the hat-trick hero as St Pat's win Dublin derby

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC 3 (Tunde Owolabi 5, 45+2, 68) BOHEMIANS 0

Hat-tricks are the currency Tunde Owolabi trades on and his latest treble was a tonic for St Patrick’s Athletic manager Timmy Clancy.

One win from their previous five games, including back-to-back home defeats, had provoked some grumbles around the direction of the new gaffer but crushing their Dublin rivals lifted the gloom.

His decision to promote Owolabi from the bench for only his fourth start proved a masterstroke.

It was the Nigerian-born, ex-FC United of Manchester striker’s hat-trick for Finn Harps against the Saints last year that put him on the club’s radar.

Incoming boss Clancy activated the recommendation but Owolabi’s arrival was very much in the shadow of the Doyle duo – Eoin and Mark.

They had been the preferred front pairing of the Clancy reign, with their 26-year-old understudy having to line out as an overage player for the U19s to get full matches.

He’d scored just one goal previously – back in February - yet looked the finished article at Richmond Park by maximising the rare opportunity with aplomb.

Five minutes in and he seized upon Ciarán Kelly’s slip to hare towards goal. Despite the angle being acute, he took full advantage of James Talbot giving him the entire goal to work with, rifling a right-footer into the far corner.

Realistically, the game could have been 2-2 by the interval. Dawson Devoy skied a couple of decent chances for Bohemians, while Eoin Doyle uncharacteristically blasted his volley from eight yards. Liam Burt’s deflected shot clipped the crossbar for Bohs as the contest opened up.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Owolabi was at his accurate best again. Controlling possession with his back to goal on the left side this time, he swiveled before unleashing a rasper into Talbot’s opposite corner.

Most of the 3473 were in full voice and the noise loudened on 68 minutes. Another impetuous decision by Kelly to bundle over Eoin Doyle earned St Pat’s a penalty, which Owolabi smashed into the bottom left corner.

By the end, it was Bohs boss Keith Long hearing jeers about his job security from the stands. He must be sick of St Pat’s – the club he won a league as a player – after they denied him a first trophy in last year’s FAI Cup final.

ST PATRICK’S ATH: J Anang; J Redmond, T Grivosti, I Bermingham; S Curtis, C Forrester (K Robinson 70), A O’Reilly, J McClelland (D Burns 83), A Breslin; T Owolabi (M Doyle 70); E Doyle (B McCormack 75).

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; M Murphy, J Doherty, C Kelly, T Wilson; J Flores (R Cassidy 80), C Levingston (J Mullins 62); A Coote (L Burt 46), D Devoy, P Omochere (J McManus 80); J Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).