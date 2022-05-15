Over to you, Arsenal. Spurs heap pressure on Gunners after Burnley win

Premier League

Tottenham 1

Burnley 0

Tottenham leapfrogged Arsenal and into the final Champions League spot after a gruelling victory over Burnley.

Less than 72 hours after mauling their bitter north London rivals, Spurs had the chance to complete a hugely satisfying week by ending the weekend in fourth place.

Burnley put up stubborn resistance but Harry Kane’s penalty in first-half stoppage time, following a VAR check, set Spurs on their way after a frustrating first 45 minutes.

The victory heaps pressure on Arsenal who travel to Newcastle on Monday night knowing anything other than three points would see Spurs go into the final weekend of the season in pole position.

Given the quick turnaround, Spurs could have been forgiven a sluggish start but Antonio Conte’s men were swiftly into their stride. Nick Pope made a succession of saves to deny Kane, Ben Davies and Heung-min Son inside the first 25 minutes as frustrations began to build.

Burnley looked to have got to half time unscathed, only for referee Kevin Friend to award Spurs a penalty for handball just before the break. The ball ricocheted off Ashley Barnes’ outstretched arm with the referee waving away the initial appeals.

After consultation with VAR the penalty was awarded and the Burnley bench were outraged at the decision.

Kane despatched the penalty into the corner to give Spurs a timely breakthrough.

Argy-bargy in the tunnel between playing staff ensued as Burnley continued their protests against the decision.

Kane fired over a great chance to double the lead just before the hour mark before a rare push into Spurs territory saw Barnes lash a shot against Hugo Lloris’ right-hand post.

Pope was called into action again moments later, pulling off a terrific one-handed save to deny Son from point-blank range.

Spurs overcame a tense finish and now know anything other than three points for Arsenal tomorrow will leave them in fourth spot heading into the final round of fixtures.

SPURS (3-4-2-1): Lloris 6, Sanchez 6, Dier 6, Davies 6; Emerson 6 (Rodon 90), Bentancur 7, Hojbjerg 6, Sessegnon 6; Lucas 7 (Kulusevski 78 6), Son 6; Kane 7

Subs not used: Gollini, Austin, White, Winks, Craig, Bergwijn, Scarlett

BURNLEY (5-4-1): Pope 7, Roberts 6, Lowton 6 (Lennon 78 5), Long 6, Collins 6, Taylor 6; McNeil 6, Cork 6, Brownhill 6, Cornet 6; Barnes 5 (Weghorst 78 5)

Subs not used: Hennessy, Bardsley, Thomas, Dodgson, Gomez Mancini, Costelloe, McGlynn