Moody the hero for Wexford as he ensures stalemate at Ferrycarrig

Wexford FC 1 Bray Wanderers 1

Keeper Alex Moody's splendid save from an 86th minute penalty denied Bray Wanderers all three points as they battled to a point apiece in this lifeless encounter with Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park this afternoon.

It was a case of both sides playing so much of their game in the middle third of the pitch, with the result that very few chances were created at either end. Neither side showed the composure or threat up front to seriously trouble either keeper and but for that late piece of drama the game always looked like petering out into a draw.

All of this despite a bright opening to the game with Bray Wanderers taking an early eighth minute lead. Having forced the home side back on defence a quick ball inside found Ben Feeney who cut inside to beat keeper Alex Moody with a low drive giving them an early 0-1 lead.

Midway through the half Conor Knight saw a fine effort go across the face of the goal but just outside the right hand upright with keeper Moody stuck to his line. At the other end there was a piece of drama when Bray keeper Stephen McGuinness miss-kicked his clearance but Dinny Corcoran's return lob over the keeper dipped just over the top leaving the sides to go in 1-1 at the interval.

After an increased tempo to the start of the second half sub Conor Crowley found himself inside the area but somehow over-ran the ball when he looked likely to score. This was turning into a real mid-table battle as both sides could only depend on a couple of long range efforts that flew well wide of their intended target.

Then came the late drama. Sub Enda Douglas was fouled as he prepared to shoot for goal with Referee Paul Norton having little hesitation in pointing to the spot. It was another sub, Darragh Levingston who was entrusted with the penalty kick, but his strong low drive seemed headed for the corner of the net. However keeper Moody got down to effect a superb save to ensure the game ended in stalemate.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Aidan Friel (Thomas Considine 71), Kevin McEvoy, Luka Lovic (Conor Crowley 56), Conor Barry (Conor Davis 56), Jack Doherty, Dinny Corcoran, Adam Wells (Len O'Sullivan 83), Jordan Tallon, Harry Groome (Aaron Dobbs 71), Lorcan Fitzgerald.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness, Daniel Blackbyrne, Keith Dalton (Calum Thompson 62), Rob Manley, Jack Hudson, Eoin Massey, Zak O'Neill, Conor Knight (Ugo Amymzekwue 71), Vilius Labutis (Darragh Levingstone 71), Conor McManus (Enda Douglas 74), Ben Feeney.

Referee: Paul Norton.