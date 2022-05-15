Milan battle for Scudetto goes down to final day as Inter cancel AC party.. for now

The race for the Serie A title will go down to the last day after Inter Milan overcame relegation troubled Cagliari tonight.
Inter had to beat the league strugglers in order to stop city rivals AC Milan from winning the Scudetto tonight after AC had seen off Atalanta earlier.
Matteo Darmian gave the Nerazzurri the lead, and Lautaro Martinez added their second to put his side in complete control.
Cagliari pulled one back through Charlampos Lykogiannis soon after, but Martinez grabbed his second to set up a very exciting final day.
AC Milan will take home the Scudetto if they win or draw against Sassuolo, and/or if Inter fail to beat Sampdoria.
Inter will have to rely on Sassuolo to beat AC, and they will have to take all three points against Sampdoria.