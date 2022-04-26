Midleton College look to take final step against St Patrick's College

After inching closer and closer to national success, Midleton College’s girls are confident of taking the final step in today’s FAI Schools B decider against St Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross at Athlone Town Stadium (1pm).

Twice in the last three years the Cork school of 440 pupils came up short in the final but, assisted by former student John O’Flynn, hopes are high of striking gold.

The ex-Cork City striker has been applying the principles of his Coerver coaching clinic in training the team for what is the pinnacle of the schools’ competitions.

Represented by a mixture of ages, from junior to leaving cert, the team emerged through the provincial stage to win the Munster crown, beating Scoil Mhuire from Askeaton in the final staged in Charleville.

That progressed them to last month’s national semi-final against An Chiaran Naofa of Clara, a tie that required extra-time. Right-back Rachel Stuart – older sister of twin teammates Dani and Allie – bombed forward to volley the winner of a 3-2 triumph.

Managed by Ken O’Neill, and coached by Eoin Whyte and Colin Hynes, Midleton also have reliable captain in fifth year pupil Rosie Speakman. Aisling Curtin, an accomplished hockey player too, will be another key player in their attempt to overcome the Connacht champions from Killala in Mayo who have enjoyed national honours in recent years.

Several of Midleton’s alumni have blazed a trail before moving on, including 2018 Leaving Cert student Sarah Murphy, now operating in Scotland for Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Charley Moore has gone on to become an integral part of UCC’s side, lifting the All-Ireland Kelly Cup.

“We’ll have over half our pupils, along with teachers and parents, travelling to the final,” said Chris Baker from Midleton College. “Football has grown from strength to strength since 2017, with the girls representing the school and county with distinction. They have been fantastic ambassadors for female football.”