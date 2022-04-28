Michelle O'Neill appointed to Women's Champions League semi

Wexford native Michelle O’Neill has been appointed as an assistant referee for Saturday’s Women’s Champions League semi-final between Wolfsburg and Barcelona
Michelle O'Neill appointed to Women's Champions League semi

Michelle O'Neill has been appointed as an assistant referee for this Saturday's Women's CL semi-final. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 10:58
John Fallon

Wexford native Michelle O’Neill has been appointed as an assistant referee for Saturday’s Women’s Champions League semi-final between Wolfsburg and Barcelona.

Holders Barca are on the verge of their third final appearance in four years after racking up a 5-1 first-leg advantage from Friday’s first leg, played before a record crowd of 91,648 at the Camp Nou.

The appointment for the return leg in Germany is the latest boost for O’Neill, who recently officiated as an assistant in the quarter-final fixture between Juventus and Lyon held in Turin.

Lyon progressed to face their fellow French side Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final and lead 3-2 heading into the second leg.

O'Neill has been involved at two Women’s World Cups, the Tokyo Olympics and was assistant for the 2019 Women’s World Cup final in France.

She was also part of an all-female refereeing team for the 2019 Uefa Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea in Istanbul.

The League of Ireland referee has also been chosen as one of 25 assistants for this summer’s women’s Euro finals, which kicks off on July 6 when hosts England face Austria at Old Trafford.

More in this section

Chelsea v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Virgil Van Dijk: My top five Premier League centre-backs
England v Ivory Coast - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium England boss Gareth Southgate admits recent fan behaviour is a concern
Republic of Ireland v England - Three International Friendly Aiden McGeady: Choosing Ireland over Scotland & the consequences of the decision 
<p>Manchester City players on stage during the Premier League trophy parade in Manchester. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.</p>

The Irishman working with Pep to lead Manchester City to glory

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up