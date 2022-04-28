McClean nearing rapid comeback to boost Wigan and Ireland 

James McClean appears to be fit for Ireland’s June matches, with his Wigan Athletic boss suggesting his comeback could be completed on Saturday.

The initial prognosis on the knee injury sustained by the winger in the League One game against Bolton Wanderers four weeks ago was a lay-off of up to a year.

That projection was soon shortened following advice from a specialist and he could be back for Wigan's final game at Shrewsbury Town.

The League One leaders require just a point to confirm automatic promotion.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, speaking recently, highlighted the four-week window that avoiding the playoffs provides for McClean to prove his fitness for the UEFA Nations League quadruple-header. Ireland travel to Armenia on June 4, followed by two fixtures against Ukraine, either side of Scotland’s visit to Dublin.

Ninety-times capped McClean posted pictures on social media of him back in the gym and he participated in the team’s warm-up for Tuesday’s game at Portsmouth..

"James is doing his rehab, and we're not going to pre-empt anything or rush anybody back," said Wigan boss Leam Richardson.

"We have a duty of care to the players first and foremost. If he's available and fit, he'll be the first one to put his hand up for selection.

"If not, he'll be there to support the lads as he was at Portsmouth."

McClean has enjoyed a career revival since Wigan rescued him from his isolation at Stoke City on the final day of the August transfer window.

The 33-year-old has been a major part of their promotion push, earning inclusion in the League One team of the season.

The Latics – who also have have come within one goal of clinching promotion in each of their last matches – have another Ireland international in recent recruit Will Keane.