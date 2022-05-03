Mark Travers shares excitement for potential promotion clincher

Promotion to the Premier League for Bournemouth’s Irish legion tonight would be particularly special for goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Gavin Kilkenny and Robbie Brady have played their parts in the Cherries’ surge to the brink of a top-flight return but the contribution of Travers has been most telling.

The 22-year-old has started all bar one of their 44 Championship games and is excited about the prospect of completing their mission tonight.

The second-placed side in the table can join champions Fulham in next season’s Premier League by beating Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium (7pm). In-form Forest sit three points behind in third spot.

Travers moved from his native Maynooth to Bournemouth in 2016, making a stunning Premier League debut in the win over Tottenham Hotspur three years later. He’s had to stave off competition from Aaron Ramsdale and Asmir Begovic to eventually make the No. 1 spot his own this season.

“For me coming here at a young age, getting this opportunity is a great honour,” the Ireland international told the Daily Echo.

"I think you have to look back over the years and see that two teams aren’t going to get promoted with five or six games to go every year. That just doesn’t happen.

"This league is so hard and tricky to get out of. We know that it’s going to go down to the wire and we just have to keep grinding and battling away.” Securing their passage back to the Premier League they last inhabited in 2020 in front of their home fans is a major incentive.

"That would be extra special, obviously with the home fans and to see everyone there,” Travers added.

"But we’ve just got to into the game with a positive mindset and try and put in a good result."