Liverpool open talks to extend Jurgen Klopp’s contract beyond 2024

Liverpool’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, has opened talks about extending Jürgen Klopp’s contract beyond 2024.

FSG’s president, Mike Gordon, travelled from Boston to Anfield for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal, where a 2-0 victory kept Liverpool on course for an unprecedented quadruple. Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, was sitting a few seats away from Gordon and it is understood a contract extension for Liverpool’s figurehead manager was on their agenda.

Liverpool’s owners have long hoped the 54-year-old would sign another contract with the club he has revitalised since his arrival in October 2015. They were encouraged by comments Klopp made last month, when he said he could sign a new deal at the “last minute” depending on his energy levels and enthusiasm for the job, and have moved while the manager is open to the idea.

Klopp admitted he had been exhausted by last season, when multiple injuries damaged the team’s defence of the Premier League title and the pandemic forced football behind closed doors. But in early March, asked about staying beyond 2024, he said: “If I have the energy levels for it. That is important. I love what I do but I’ve said a couple of times there must be something else out there in the world, to be honest, apart from always thinking about properly skilled, good-looking, fantastically nice football players. But I really don’t think about it.

“At the moment I am full of energy but we have to – I have to – make sure that is the case because I don’t want to sit around and be more tired than others and think: ‘Wow, why is everyone bothered about the things out there because I couldn’t care less?’”

Liverpool’s outstanding form this season – they have won the Carabao Cup, face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, trail Manchester City by one point in the title race with five games left and are on course for a third Champions League final appearance in five seasons – has helped to re-energise Klopp. But he has also been enthused by the club’s long-term planning. The recruitment of Luis Díaz and Ibrahima Konaté has helped freshen the side, a deal is in place for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho and there is interest in the Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who is also coveted by Real Madrid. Work on the new Anfield Road stand is also well under way.

There are other factors beyond Klopp’s energy levels surrounding a contract extension, however. The Liverpool manager is likely to want his trusted assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz to commit their long-term futures to Anfield as well.

