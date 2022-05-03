Liverpool into Champions League final after second-half turnaround

VILLARREAL 2 LIVERPOOL 3

The quadruple dream edges ever closer, thanks to Liverpool’s Luis Diaz-inspired second half comeback which secured a 5-2 aggregate win, but whatever success lies in store for Jurgen Klopp’s team, the Colombian has been one of the signings of this, or any other, season.

Diaz, snapped up from Porto in January, came on at half-time with Liverpool trailing 2-0 on the night, having surrendered the two-goal advantage earned in their Champions League semi-final first leg.

But goals from Fabinho, Diaz and Sadio Mane, all within 12 minutes just after the hour, booked a place in the Paris Final against Manchester City or Real Madrid at the end of the month - their third final of this incredible campaign.

But it was a close run thing.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery had promised Liverpool they would “suffer more” in the second leg, compared to the lacklustre effort the Spanish side turned in during the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week.

And, despite Liverpool’s status as overwhelming pre-match favourites, Villarreal took less than three minutes to deliver on that threat.

Pervis Estupinan crossed from the left for Etienne Capoue, who had ghosted goalside of a docile Andy Roberston.

The former Watford man squared the ball and Senegal international Boulaye Dia rammed the ball past a stranded Alisson from six yards.

The Yellow Submarine was well and truly afloat and, over the next few minutes, Liverpool were in danger of being sunk as Villarreal showed infinitely more intensity and physicality than they had in the first meeting.

Dani Parejo shot just wide from the edge of the Liverpool area and the lively Estupinan picked out Villarreal dangerman Alberto Moreno with a cross which the striker just about reached but saw his effort easily blocked by Naby Keita.

It was an uncharacteristic display from the Premier League side and, while Klopp’s men were hardly pushing the panic button just yet, they were distinctly second best in many areas of the first half.

Diogo Jota, recalled for the game, was played clean through on 24 minutes but a combination of Raul Albiol and Geronimo Rulli, plus a poor first touch, saw the chance come to nothing.

And there were increasing signs of Liverpool error creeping in. Keita gave the ball away after 37 minutes, sending Giovani Lo Celso racing through on Alisson.

The Brazilian keeper came to meet him and timed his diving challenge perfectly, with Dutch referee Danny Makkelie correctly denying the penalty shouts although it was a short-lived reprieve for the English team.

With five minutes left in the half, Liverpool’s full-backs were badly exposed; first when Robertson failed to deal with Capoue as he first mis-controlled the ball but then found the space to cross from the by-line.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold inexplicably rooted to the spot, Coquelin rose unhindered at the far post and headed past Alisson from six yards.

The half-time whistle could not come quickly enough for Klopp and Liverpool, although the only feint piece of good news was an apparent hamstring injury suffered by talismanic striker Moreno as he limped his way to the interval.

Moreno somehow limped back out for the start of the second half although Klopp, predictably, made a response by bringing on Diaz in place of the ineffective Jota.

Still, it was a much-improved start to the half from the visitors and, after 55 minutes, Alexander-Arnold’s deflected 25-yard shot struck the top of the cross-bar and a Mane cross soon found Diaz who volleyed over spectacularly.

Villarreal suddenly looked fatigued, their high-energy pressing game of the first half nowhere to be seen, and Liverpool substitute Diaz suddenly gave his team far more attacking edge.

It was building steadily towards Fabinho’s big moment, although his crucial goal came thanks to some dreadful goalkeeping from Rulli after 62 minutes.

Fabinho’s short pass to Mo Salah led to the Egyptian returning the ball and the Brazilian midfielder advancing before burying a straight, low shot through the legs of the Villarreal keeper.

The electric Diaz could have put the tie away minutes later when he cut in and had a shot deflected narrowly wide, winning a corner from which Ibrahima Konaté headed off target.

The tie had swung inexorably in Liverpool’s direction and Diaz struck the hammer blow on 67 minutes, timing his run well to meet a brilliant Alexander-Arnold cross and acrobatically twist to head home from six yards.

There was more to come on 74 minutes when Rulli made an horrendous error, racing from his goal to try and intercept a through ball but miskicked 35 yards from goal and watched in despair as Mane converted into an open net.

Villarreal’s miserable second half was summed up five minutes from time when Capoue collected a second yellow card, for a foul on Curtis Jones, and the home side finished with ten men.

Villarreal (4-4-2): Rulli 4; Foyth 5, Albiol 6 (Aurier 79, 5), Torres 5, Estupinan 7 (Trigueros 79, 5); Lo Celso 7, Parejo 6, Capoue 7, Coqulein 6 (Pedraza 68, 6); Moreno 6 (Chukwueze 68, 6), Dia 7 (Alcacer 80).

Substitutes (not used): Asenjo, Gaspar, Iborra, Pena, Mandi, Gomez, Jorgensen.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 5, Konate 7, van Dijk 6, Robertson 5 (Tsimikas 79, 5); Keita 5 (Henderson 79, 5), Fabinho 7 (Milner 84), Thiago 6 (Jones 79, 6); Salah 7, Mane 7, Jota 5 (Diaz 45, 9).

Substitutes (not used): Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Matip, Kelleher, Elliott.

Referee: D Makkelie (Netherlands) 8